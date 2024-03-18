French Institute Türkiye Hosts 'Mediterranean Under Pressure' Ahead of UN Ocean Conference

In an ambitious endeavor to spotlight pressing marine environmental issues, French Institute Türkiye has unveiled 'The Mediterranean, a Sea Under Pressure' event series. Scheduled ahead of the pivotal United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, France, in 2025, and the 'Mediterranean Season' in 2026, this initiative seeks to foster a deeper understanding of marine biodiversity challenges, governance hurdles, climate threats, and the dire social ramifications of ecological degradation. Bringing together an impressive roster of experts from France and Türkiye, the series promises to be a groundbreaking exploration of multidisciplinary solutions to safeguard our seas.

Unveiling the Crisis

At the heart of the series is the inaugural conference featuring Franck Courchamp, a globally recognized ecologist and the recipient of the CNRS Silver Medal. Set to take place on April 2 in Ankara, the conference titled 'Biodiversity: Are We Really in the Sixth Mass Extinction?' aims to dissect the nuances of biodiversity, its critical importance, and the mechanisms driving its alarming loss. Courchamp, alongside esteemed speakers Professor Koray Yılmaz and Mustafa Yücel from Middle East Technical University, will delve into the complexities of biodiversity loss, climate change impacts on the Eastern Mediterranean ecosystem, and the alarming trends of water cycle extremes.

Experts at the Forefront

With a lineup of experts renowned for their contributions to ecology and marine sciences, the event series is set to offer unparalleled insights into the challenges facing the Mediterranean. Franck Courchamp stands out not just for his accolades but for his impactful research on biological invasions, economic costs of biodiversity loss, and climate change. Professor Mustafa Yücel and Koray Yılmaz bring to the table their extensive research on biogeochemical cycles, deep-sea ecosystems, and hydrological extremes, further enriching the discourse on marine biodiversity preservation.

Implications for the Future

The 'Mediterranean, a Sea Under Pressure' event series is more than just a collection of conferences and workshops; it's a clarion call for action against the backdrop of an ecological crisis. By highlighting the latest research and fostering collaboration between scientists, local authorities, and NGOs, French Institute Türkiye aims to catalyze a movement towards sustainable governance and conservation of the Mediterranean. As the series unfolds, it will not only shed light on the urgent need for concerted efforts to combat marine biodiversity loss but also set the stage for impactful discussions at the upcoming United Nations Ocean Conference and beyond.