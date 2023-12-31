Year in Review: The Catholic Community’s Defining Moments of 2023

The year 2023 marked a series of defining moments for the global Catholic community. From the passing of Pope Benedict XVI to the World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal, the year was filled with moments of sorrow, celebration, intrigue, and miracles.

Passing of a Spiritual Beacon

The world bid farewell to Pope Benedict XVI on New Year’s Eve 2022. The loss echoed across the globe, leading to a period of mourning and the congregation of thousands at St. Peter’s Basilica to pay their respects to the late Pope.

Celebration of Faith and Fellowship

World Youth Day held in Lisbon, Portugal, served as a beacon of faith and fellowship. Around 1.5 million young Catholics convened, creating a tapestry of diverse cultures united by shared beliefs.

Unveiling Miracles and Mysteries

In May, the exhumed body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, was reported to appear incorrupt, attracting pilgrims to a Benedictine monastery in Missouri. Miraculous survivals included an untouched statue of the Virgin Mary post the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and the preservation of Maria Lanakila Catholic Church in Maui, Hawaii against deadly wildfires. An investigation into a potential Eucharistic miracle in Connecticut also piqued public interest.

Public Devotion and Heroic Virtue

A Eucharistic procession in New York City exemplified public devotion, while the entertainment industry was impacted by ‘Sound of Freedom’, a film about combating human trafficking featuring Catholic actor Jim Caviezel. Pope Francis recognized the heroic virtue of Sister Lucia dos Santos of Fatima, bringing her a step closer to sainthood.

Loss and Legacy

The world’s oldest person, French nun Sister Andre Randon, passed away at 118. Her life and legacy left a lasting imprint on the Catholic community, symbolizing the enduring strength of faith.

Continued Leadership of Pope Francis

Despite health challenges, Pope Francis undertook five international trips in 2023. His visits to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, and Budapest underscored his commitment to peace and unity, while his participation in the World Youth Day in Lisbon affirmed his connection with the youth and future of the Church.