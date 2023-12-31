en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

Year in Review: The Catholic Community’s Defining Moments of 2023

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:02 am EST
Year in Review: The Catholic Community’s Defining Moments of 2023

The year 2023 marked a series of defining moments for the global Catholic community. From the passing of Pope Benedict XVI to the World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal, the year was filled with moments of sorrow, celebration, intrigue, and miracles.

Passing of a Spiritual Beacon

The world bid farewell to Pope Benedict XVI on New Year’s Eve 2022. The loss echoed across the globe, leading to a period of mourning and the congregation of thousands at St. Peter’s Basilica to pay their respects to the late Pope.

Celebration of Faith and Fellowship

World Youth Day held in Lisbon, Portugal, served as a beacon of faith and fellowship. Around 1.5 million young Catholics convened, creating a tapestry of diverse cultures united by shared beliefs.

Unveiling Miracles and Mysteries

In May, the exhumed body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, OSB, was reported to appear incorrupt, attracting pilgrims to a Benedictine monastery in Missouri. Miraculous survivals included an untouched statue of the Virgin Mary post the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and the preservation of Maria Lanakila Catholic Church in Maui, Hawaii against deadly wildfires. An investigation into a potential Eucharistic miracle in Connecticut also piqued public interest.

Public Devotion and Heroic Virtue

A Eucharistic procession in New York City exemplified public devotion, while the entertainment industry was impacted by ‘Sound of Freedom’, a film about combating human trafficking featuring Catholic actor Jim Caviezel. Pope Francis recognized the heroic virtue of Sister Lucia dos Santos of Fatima, bringing her a step closer to sainthood.

Loss and Legacy

The world’s oldest person, French nun Sister Andre Randon, passed away at 118. Her life and legacy left a lasting imprint on the Catholic community, symbolizing the enduring strength of faith.

Continued Leadership of Pope Francis

Despite health challenges, Pope Francis undertook five international trips in 2023. His visits to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan, and Budapest underscored his commitment to peace and unity, while his participation in the World Youth Day in Lisbon affirmed his connection with the youth and future of the Church.

0
France Portugal
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Musée d'Orsay Marks 150 Years of Impressionism with Groundbreaking Exhibition

By BNN Correspondents

Hidden Gems: Standout Films of 2023 that Fly Under the Radar

By BNN Correspondents

Brigitte Bardot at 90: Reflecting on the Legacy of a French Icon

By BNN Correspondents

Woody Allen's 'Coup de Chance': Masterstroke Unveiled in His 50th Film ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 12 hours
Woody Allen's 'Coup de Chance': Masterstroke Unveiled in His 50th Film ...
heart comment 0
Russian Propaganda Intensifies to Weaken French Support for Ukraine

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Russian Propaganda Intensifies to Weaken French Support for Ukraine
Unearthing the Hidden Gems: Lesser-Known Films of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Unearthing the Hidden Gems: Lesser-Known Films of 2023
Unveiling the Hidden Gems: Underrated Films of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling the Hidden Gems: Underrated Films of 2023
ByYou Magazine’s 2024 Picks: Luxury Wellness Destinations Unveiled

By Mahnoor Jehangir

ByYou Magazine's 2024 Picks: Luxury Wellness Destinations Unveiled
Latest Headlines
World News
Controversial Two-Point Conversion Ruling in Lions vs Cowboys NFL Game
29 seconds
Controversial Two-Point Conversion Ruling in Lions vs Cowboys NFL Game
Palantir's NHS England Data Contract Sparks Controversy and Calls for Activism
59 seconds
Palantir's NHS England Data Contract Sparks Controversy and Calls for Activism
India's Finance Ministry Launches Final Supplementary Demands for Grants 2023-24
1 min
India's Finance Ministry Launches Final Supplementary Demands for Grants 2023-24
Two Key Events that Shaped Q2 2023: 'Iron Sheets Saga' and Murder of State Minister
2 mins
Two Key Events that Shaped Q2 2023: 'Iron Sheets Saga' and Murder of State Minister
Dengue Fever Outbreak: A Global Health Crisis Amidst Heavy Rainfall
4 mins
Dengue Fever Outbreak: A Global Health Crisis Amidst Heavy Rainfall
Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family
4 mins
Political Vendetta or Legal Action? Mysuru MP Accuses Karnataka CM of Unfairly Targeting His Family
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to Announce Critical Budget Amidst Political Pressure
6 mins
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to Announce Critical Budget Amidst Political Pressure
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
7 mins
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
Navigating the Journey of New Year's Resolutions: A Pathway to Personal Growth
7 mins
Navigating the Journey of New Year's Resolutions: A Pathway to Personal Growth
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
42 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app