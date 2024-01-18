Yahoo Faces 10 Million Euro Fine Over Data Protection Violations

In a significant development, the French data protection authority CNIL has imposed a whopping fine of 10 million euros on American web services provider Yahoo. The penalty comes in the wake of complaints about the company's data protection practices, particularly its handling of cookies on user devices.

Yahoo's Data Protection Failings

Yahoo's fine is the result of alleged violations of Article 82 of the French Data Protection Act. The company was found to have placed tracking cookies on user devices without explicit consent, a practice that contravenes the law's requirements. As a result of this activity, approximately 5 million unique visitors to Yahoo's website were affected.

The CNIL received 27 complaints concerning the non-acceptance of cookies and the difficulties encountered in withdrawing consent. The body's investigation revealed that Yahoo had not only failed to respect user preferences regarding cookies but also attempted to discourage users from withdrawing their consent. The CNIL concluded that Yahoo's actions amounted to a severe breach of data protection obligations, warranting the substantial fine.

Implications for Yahoo

The CNIL's decision marks a significant setback for Yahoo, which now faces the brunt of its data protection shortcomings. The fine underscores the importance of complying with data protection laws and respecting user choices, particularly in an era of increasing digital privacy concerns.

Yahoo's penalty also has broader implications, serving as a stark reminder for other companies about the potential consequences of failing to adhere to data protection regulations. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, and with it, the regulations governing data protection, companies must prioritize user privacy and consent or risk facing similar sanctions.