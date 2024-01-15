en English
Business

Volvo Group Inks Option Agreement to Potentially Sell Defense Manufacturer Arquus

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
In a significant move, the Volvo Group has entered into an option agreement with John Cockerill Defense. This strategic move grants John Cockerill Defense the opportunity to acquire Arquus, a defense vehicle manufacturer currently owned by the Volvo Group. The finalization of this potential sale, however, hinges on the successful completion of obligatory staff consultations. These consultations are projected to conclude by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Arquus – A Vital Player in the Defense Sector

Arquus holds a crucial position in the defense industry, specializing in the production and sale of military vehicles. It boasts an employee strength of approximately 1,200 in France. In 2022, Arquus contributed to around 1% of the Volvo Group’s revenues, indicating its significant role in the company’s financial structure.

Financial Implications for Volvo Group

The announcement of the option agreement is slated to leave a dent in Volvo Group’s operating income. An estimated negative impact of around 900 million Swedish krona (SEK) is expected for the last quarter of 2023. This financial effect will be recorded in the Group Functions & Other segment and will be strategically excluded from the company’s adjusted operating income.

The Volvo Group – A Global Force in Transportation and Infrastructure

The Volvo Group is a global powerhouse in the realm of transportation and infrastructure solutions. Its expansive product range encompasses trucks, buses, construction equipment, and power solutions for marine and industrial applications. Established in 1927 and headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Volvo Group employs over 100,000 people across the globe and operates in almost 190 markets. The corporation reported net sales of SEK 473 billion in 2022, and its shares are traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

The completion of this divestment is subject to the successful exercise of the option. Moreover, it requires governmental approvals and the fulfillment of other conditions to be fully executed. The potential implications of this agreement on both the Volvo Group and Arquus will be keenly observed by industry insiders and market watchers alike.

Business France Transportation
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

