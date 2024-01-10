VINCI SA Renews Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility, Bolstering Liquidity Position

In a strategic move demonstrating financial resilience and prudence, VINCI SA, a worldwide leader in concessions, energy, and construction, announced the renewal of its syndicated revolving credit facility on January 9, 2024. The agreement was signed with a syndicate of 23 core relationship banks and signifies an extension of the credit facility designed to finance the Group's overall needs.

A Strong Liquidity Position

Currently, the facility remains untouched, indicating an impressive liquidity position of the Group. The decision to extend the credit facility reflects VINCI's meticulous approach to liquidity management, one that prioritizes lengthening the average maturity of its available resources.

Banking Sector's Trust in VINCI

The credit transaction witnessed substantial oversubscription, a testament to the banking sector's significant trust in the financial robustness of VINCI. This faith is a clear indication of VINCI's solid financial footing and the confidence of its core relationship banks in the company's ability to manage its financial resources effectively.

VINCI's Global Presence and Social Responsibility

With more than 272,000 employees spread across over 120 countries, VINCI is renowned for its commitment to all-round performance, environmental responsibility, and social stewardship. The company firmly believes in the importance of stakeholder engagement for its business success. Through its operations, VINCI is dedicated to creating long-term value for all its stakeholders and making a positive contribution to society.