Vignes Residence: A New Dawn of Social Housing in Bagnols-sur-Ceze

In the heart of Bagnols-sur-Ceze, a beacon of hope emerges for seniors, individuals with disabilities, and small families seeking affordable and convenient housing. The Vignes Residence, residing on the historic Avenue Général de Gaulle, stands tall where the former cooperative cellar once etched its legacy. The structure, a symbol of progress and inclusivity, is set to provide 65 social housing units, all meticulously designed to cater to the unique needs of its future residents. The project, under the management of the notable social landlord, La Cite Jardins of the Groupe ActionLogement, is expected to complete its final touches by September.

Applications: A Gateway to Affordable Living

Prospective tenants eager to take advantage of this opportunity began applying for tenancy on January 5. The application process, streamlined and straightforward, encourages applicants to first apply online for social housing before scheduling an appointment at the Municipal Social Action Center of Bagnols. The requirements, while necessary, are minimal: an identity document, proof of income, and a tax notice. A testament to the building’s inclusive nature, the residence is reserved for residents of Bagnols-sur-Ceze.

Architecture: A Blend of Functionality and Comfort

The Vignes Residence is not just a building—it’s a carefully crafted home. The structure boasts 44 two-room (T2) and 21 three-room (T3) apartments, each one meticulously designed to provide comfort, safety, and independence for its inhabitants. The residence features amenities such as adapted shower rooms and grab bars, essential for supporting the autonomy of seniors and individuals with disabilities.

A Community Within Walls

But more than just a housing solution, the Vignes Residence aims to foster a sense of community among its residents. A 60-square-meter space has been dedicated for communal activities aimed at preventing isolation—a pressing concern among seniors. Weekly events, organized by Les Tisseurs, are designed to foster social connections, creating a safety net of camaraderie and companionship within the residence’s walls. The rent for the units ranges from a modest 331 to 522 euros per month, with an additional 15 to 25 euros for those requiring a private parking space.