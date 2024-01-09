en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

Vignes Residence: A New Dawn of Social Housing in Bagnols-sur-Ceze

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:58 pm EST
Vignes Residence: A New Dawn of Social Housing in Bagnols-sur-Ceze

In the heart of Bagnols-sur-Ceze, a beacon of hope emerges for seniors, individuals with disabilities, and small families seeking affordable and convenient housing. The Vignes Residence, residing on the historic Avenue Général de Gaulle, stands tall where the former cooperative cellar once etched its legacy. The structure, a symbol of progress and inclusivity, is set to provide 65 social housing units, all meticulously designed to cater to the unique needs of its future residents. The project, under the management of the notable social landlord, La Cite Jardins of the Groupe ActionLogement, is expected to complete its final touches by September.

Applications: A Gateway to Affordable Living

Prospective tenants eager to take advantage of this opportunity began applying for tenancy on January 5. The application process, streamlined and straightforward, encourages applicants to first apply online for social housing before scheduling an appointment at the Municipal Social Action Center of Bagnols. The requirements, while necessary, are minimal: an identity document, proof of income, and a tax notice. A testament to the building’s inclusive nature, the residence is reserved for residents of Bagnols-sur-Ceze.

Architecture: A Blend of Functionality and Comfort

The Vignes Residence is not just a building—it’s a carefully crafted home. The structure boasts 44 two-room (T2) and 21 three-room (T3) apartments, each one meticulously designed to provide comfort, safety, and independence for its inhabitants. The residence features amenities such as adapted shower rooms and grab bars, essential for supporting the autonomy of seniors and individuals with disabilities.

A Community Within Walls

But more than just a housing solution, the Vignes Residence aims to foster a sense of community among its residents. A 60-square-meter space has been dedicated for communal activities aimed at preventing isolation—a pressing concern among seniors. Weekly events, organized by Les Tisseurs, are designed to foster social connections, creating a safety net of camaraderie and companionship within the residence’s walls. The rent for the units ranges from a modest 331 to 522 euros per month, with an additional 15 to 25 euros for those requiring a private parking space.

0
France Social Issues
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
9 seconds ago
Paris 2024: Sofiane Oumiha's Pledge for Redemption
In the stirring anticipation of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, Sofiane Oumiha, a fiercely determined 28-year-old boxer from Toulouse, gears up for a compelling comeback. The sting of disappointment from the Tokyo Olympic Games, where he was ousted in the round of 16 despite being a favorite in the -63 kg category, still lingers. Yet,
Paris 2024: Sofiane Oumiha's Pledge for Redemption
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
3 hours ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
3 hours ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
French Judoka Shirine Boukli: From European Champion to Olympic Hopeful
1 min ago
French Judoka Shirine Boukli: From European Champion to Olympic Hopeful
Fire at Montpellier Fast-Food Restaurant Disrupts Tram Services
2 mins ago
Fire at Montpellier Fast-Food Restaurant Disrupts Tram Services
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
3 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Latest Headlines
World News
Paris 2024: Sofiane Oumiha's Pledge for Redemption
10 seconds
Paris 2024: Sofiane Oumiha's Pledge for Redemption
French Judoka Shirine Boukli: From European Champion to Olympic Hopeful
1 min
French Judoka Shirine Boukli: From European Champion to Olympic Hopeful
Drew McIntyre joins line-up for WWE Royal Rumble 2024
1 min
Drew McIntyre joins line-up for WWE Royal Rumble 2024
Colorado House Speaker Reprimands Rep. Elisabeth Epps for Disruptive Behavior
1 min
Colorado House Speaker Reprimands Rep. Elisabeth Epps for Disruptive Behavior
ESPN and College Football Playoff in Negotiations for an Eight-Year Exclusive Rights Deal
2 mins
ESPN and College Football Playoff in Negotiations for an Eight-Year Exclusive Rights Deal
Philadelphia Flyers Trade Cutter Gauthier for Jamie Drysdale in Strategic NHL Shift
2 mins
Philadelphia Flyers Trade Cutter Gauthier for Jamie Drysdale in Strategic NHL Shift
Diverse Topics in Health, Corporate Culture, and Achievements Featured in Latest CTV News Segments
2 mins
Diverse Topics in Health, Corporate Culture, and Achievements Featured in Latest CTV News Segments
Ussumane Djalo: Premier League Clubs Eye Porto's Rising Star
3 mins
Ussumane Djalo: Premier League Clubs Eye Porto's Rising Star
Katsuyori Shibata: A New Chapter with All Elite Wrestling
3 mins
Katsuyori Shibata: A New Chapter with All Elite Wrestling
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
25 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
2 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
3 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
3 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
3 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app