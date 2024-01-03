Veolia Environnement Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights, Adds New Clause to Articles of Association

Veolia Environnement, the Paris-based global leader in water, waste, and energy management solutions, has provided an update on its share capital and voting rights as of December 31, 2023. The company’s total share capital consists of 725,411,667 shares. Additionally, the total number of theoretical voting rights, inclusive of 18,010,974 shares with double voting rights, stands at 743,422,641. However, when the count of treasury shares held (10,362,269 shares) is subtracted, the total number of voting rights that may be exercised is 733,060,372.

Amendment to Articles of Association

Veolia Environnement’s Articles of Association have been revised to include a clause that mandates a reporting obligation for the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold. This new requirement complements the existing legal and regulatory requisites for reporting threshold crossings in France. It’s a step forward in enhancing transparency in shareholding structure and voting rights.

Veolia’s Performance and Projections

Veolia Environnement has a dividend yield of 2.94%, which surpasses the lower quarter of all dividend-paying stocks. Although it lacks an extensive history of dividend growth, projections based on earnings estimates suggest a potential dividend payout ratio of 21.70% for the next year. With a PEG Ratio of 0.89, the company’s stock might be undervalued, presenting an opportunity for investors.

Insider Trading and Institutional Holdings

In the past three months, there has been no insider trading activity, neither sales nor purchases, of the company’s stock. Insiders hold only 1.00% of the stock, while institutional holdings are even less, at 0.35%. This dispersion of holdings contributes to the stability and liquidity of the stock, making it a reliable choice for diverse portfolios.

The company’s earnings forecast indicates a growth of 4.95% in the coming year. The stock has noted a decline in short interest, and a dividend yield of 5.42% has been announced. The company also implemented a 2:1 stock split in April 2023, further enhancing its liquidity and accessibility to a wider investor base.