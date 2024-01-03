en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Veolia Environnement Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights, Adds New Clause to Articles of Association

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 pm EST
Veolia Environnement Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights, Adds New Clause to Articles of Association

Veolia Environnement, the Paris-based global leader in water, waste, and energy management solutions, has provided an update on its share capital and voting rights as of December 31, 2023. The company’s total share capital consists of 725,411,667 shares. Additionally, the total number of theoretical voting rights, inclusive of 18,010,974 shares with double voting rights, stands at 743,422,641. However, when the count of treasury shares held (10,362,269 shares) is subtracted, the total number of voting rights that may be exercised is 733,060,372.

Amendment to Articles of Association

Veolia Environnement’s Articles of Association have been revised to include a clause that mandates a reporting obligation for the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold. This new requirement complements the existing legal and regulatory requisites for reporting threshold crossings in France. It’s a step forward in enhancing transparency in shareholding structure and voting rights.

Veolia’s Performance and Projections

Veolia Environnement has a dividend yield of 2.94%, which surpasses the lower quarter of all dividend-paying stocks. Although it lacks an extensive history of dividend growth, projections based on earnings estimates suggest a potential dividend payout ratio of 21.70% for the next year. With a PEG Ratio of 0.89, the company’s stock might be undervalued, presenting an opportunity for investors.

Insider Trading and Institutional Holdings

In the past three months, there has been no insider trading activity, neither sales nor purchases, of the company’s stock. Insiders hold only 1.00% of the stock, while institutional holdings are even less, at 0.35%. This dispersion of holdings contributes to the stability and liquidity of the stock, making it a reliable choice for diverse portfolios.

The company’s earnings forecast indicates a growth of 4.95% in the coming year. The stock has noted a decline in short interest, and a dividend yield of 5.42% has been announced. The company also implemented a 2:1 stock split in April 2023, further enhancing its liquidity and accessibility to a wider investor base.

0
Business France
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
32 seconds ago
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Highlights and an Exciting Outlook for 2024
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series stands as a testament to the sheer unpredictability and adrenaline-infused spirit of racing. According to analysis by Dr. Diandra Leslie-Pelecky, the Series, which was originally slated for 9,352 laps, surpassed expectations by delivering a heart-stopping 9,375 laps. Chris Buescher proved his mettle by completing the most laps, while Daniel Suarez
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Highlights and an Exciting Outlook for 2024
South Africa Water Purifiers Market: A Decade of Growth and Innovation
2 mins ago
South Africa Water Purifiers Market: A Decade of Growth and Innovation
Indian Land, South Carolina: A Hotbed for High-End Property Sales
3 mins ago
Indian Land, South Carolina: A Hotbed for High-End Property Sales
IMTS 2024: A Global Confluence of Manufacturing Technology Innovations and Solutions
54 seconds ago
IMTS 2024: A Global Confluence of Manufacturing Technology Innovations and Solutions
Kurita Water Industries Acquires APW Business Units from ICL; Indian Energy Exchange Reports YoY Growth
1 min ago
Kurita Water Industries Acquires APW Business Units from ICL; Indian Energy Exchange Reports YoY Growth
Machang: Sri Lanka's Number One Pubs and Bars Chain for Customer Excellence
1 min ago
Machang: Sri Lanka's Number One Pubs and Bars Chain for Customer Excellence
Latest Headlines
World News
Aurora's Cherry Creek and Regis Jesuit Start Strong in the Ice Hockey Season with a 2-2 Overtime Tie
17 seconds
Aurora's Cherry Creek and Regis Jesuit Start Strong in the Ice Hockey Season with a 2-2 Overtime Tie
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
28 seconds
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
Great Plains Health COO Danelle Franzen Earns Prestigious ACHE Fellow Status
30 seconds
Great Plains Health COO Danelle Franzen Earns Prestigious ACHE Fellow Status
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Highlights and an Exciting Outlook for 2024
32 seconds
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Highlights and an Exciting Outlook for 2024
Liverpool vs Arsenal: An FA Cup Clash Rekindling a Century-Old Rivalry
33 seconds
Liverpool vs Arsenal: An FA Cup Clash Rekindling a Century-Old Rivalry
Chicago Blackhawks Navigate Injury Challenges with Rookies and New Addition
43 seconds
Chicago Blackhawks Navigate Injury Challenges with Rookies and New Addition
Ar'Darius Washington set to return to practice for the Baltimore Ravens
44 seconds
Ar'Darius Washington set to return to practice for the Baltimore Ravens
Carolina Panthers Owner Fined for Misconduct at NFL Game
2 mins
Carolina Panthers Owner Fined for Misconduct at NFL Game
Buncombe County's Salary Debate: Pay Hike for Director of Elections?
2 mins
Buncombe County's Salary Debate: Pay Hike for Director of Elections?
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
3 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app