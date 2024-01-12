Unapproved Coin Redesign Leads to Major Financial Loss for French Mint

In a startling turn of events, Marc Schwartz, the CEO of Monnaie de Paris, the Paris mint, moved forward with a redesign and minting of France’s new 10-, 20-, and 50-cent coins without securing the mandatory approval from the European Commission. It’s a misstep that has incurred significant financial repercussions for the French economy.

Ignoring Protocols and Facing the Consequences

The ‘national’ side of euro coins can be redesigned under E.U law every fifteen years, a liberty that is not without its checks and balances. Any potential redesign must first be vetted and approved by the European Commission and other euro zone governments, who are provided a week to raise any objections. In a brazen dismissal of these protocols, Schwartz initiated the redesign without waiting for the necessary approval.

Financial Fallout of a Hasty Decision

The redesigned French coins were slated to be presented to Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire on December 7th. However, just six days before this scheduled event, the coin designs were rejected. As a result, the Monnaie de Paris was compelled to absorb the significant cost of melting down and reminting the coins, a financial burden ranging from $768,000 to $1.6 million.

Shifting Blame and Seeking Clarity

In the aftermath of this costly debacle, Schwartz attributed the mistake to a delay that was beyond his control, pointing fingers at the ‘French State.’ The French Economy Ministry is currently conducting an assessment to understand the circumstances leading up to the incident. In pursuit of further clarity, The Washington Post sought comments from Schwartz and Monnaie de Paris, but it remains unclear whether they offered a response.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to protocols, especially when the stakes involve substantial economic implications. It underscores the need for careful planning and due diligence in decision-making processes, particularly in matters of national financial significance.