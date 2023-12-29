en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

Ukraine Bolsters Air Defense Cooperation with France

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:25 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 3:21 am EST
Ukraine Bolsters Air Defense Cooperation with France

In a significant shift towards bolstering its air defense capacities, Ukraine announced its extended cooperation with France on December 28. This development was disclosed by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, signifying a strategic move towards strengthening the country’s air and missile defense systems.

France-Germany Led Coalition

The Coalition for Integrated Ukrainian Air and Missile Defense, a crucial initiative co-chaired by France and Germany, convened its first meeting in the German capital, Berlin. The Ukrainian delegation was led by Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk, who expressed his anticipation for the coalition to deliver additional air defense supplies. His emphasis was particularly on the necessity of anti-aircraft guided missiles and radar reconnaissance equipment, vital for countering enemy ballistic missiles.

(Also Read: Ukrainian Teenage Refugees Win International Children’s Peace Prize 2023 For Refugee Support Apps)

Training Programs and Technical Support

Further, Havryliuk highlighted Ukraine’s intent to broaden the training of pilots and technical support personnel in France. This move follows an announcement made by President Volodymyr Zelensky in September 2023, indicating France’s entry into the international coalition to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets. Such a step signifies a greater commitment towards enhancing Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

(Also Read: U.S. Commits $250 Million in Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict)

Artillery Coalition and Future Plans

On a related note, France has committed to hosting an artillery coalition in January 2024, aimed at helping Ukraine acquire ammunition and artillery systems. The commitment from France to aid Ukraine in these strategic areas indicates a growing international support for Ukraine amidst geopolitical tensions. The escalating cooperation between France and Ukraine in the realms of air and missile defense is a testament to their shared commitment to bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities while ensuring stability in the region.

Read More

0
France Military Ukraine
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

British Mother and Son Killed in French Alps Avalanche

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France

By Salman Khan

Global New Year 2024 Celebrations: A Testament to Hope and Renewal

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Fine Wine: The Latest Trend in Alternative Investment

By Mahnoor Jehangir

British Skier and Son Killed in French Avalanche: A Profound Loss ...
@Accidents · 2 hours
British Skier and Son Killed in French Avalanche: A Profound Loss ...
heart comment 0
Fine Wine: A Rising Star in the Investment World

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Fine Wine: A Rising Star in the Investment World
French President Emmanuel Macron’s Visit to India: A Leap in Defense Cooperation

By Geeta Pillai

French President Emmanuel Macron's Visit to India: A Leap in Defense Cooperation
Fine Wine: A Rising Star in Alternative Investment

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Fine Wine: A Rising Star in Alternative Investment
Putin Projects Defiance in New Year’s Address, No Mention of Ukraine Conflict

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Putin Projects Defiance in New Year's Address, No Mention of Ukraine Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
14 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
17 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
23 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
24 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
31 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
32 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
33 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
45 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
1 hour
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app