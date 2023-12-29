Ukraine Bolsters Air Defense Cooperation with France

In a significant shift towards bolstering its air defense capacities, Ukraine announced its extended cooperation with France on December 28. This development was disclosed by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, signifying a strategic move towards strengthening the country’s air and missile defense systems.

France-Germany Led Coalition

The Coalition for Integrated Ukrainian Air and Missile Defense, a crucial initiative co-chaired by France and Germany, convened its first meeting in the German capital, Berlin. The Ukrainian delegation was led by Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk, who expressed his anticipation for the coalition to deliver additional air defense supplies. His emphasis was particularly on the necessity of anti-aircraft guided missiles and radar reconnaissance equipment, vital for countering enemy ballistic missiles.

(Also Read: Ukrainian Teenage Refugees Win International Children’s Peace Prize 2023 For Refugee Support Apps)

Training Programs and Technical Support

Further, Havryliuk highlighted Ukraine’s intent to broaden the training of pilots and technical support personnel in France. This move follows an announcement made by President Volodymyr Zelensky in September 2023, indicating France’s entry into the international coalition to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets. Such a step signifies a greater commitment towards enhancing Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

(Also Read: U.S. Commits $250 Million in Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict)

Artillery Coalition and Future Plans

On a related note, France has committed to hosting an artillery coalition in January 2024, aimed at helping Ukraine acquire ammunition and artillery systems. The commitment from France to aid Ukraine in these strategic areas indicates a growing international support for Ukraine amidst geopolitical tensions. The escalating cooperation between France and Ukraine in the realms of air and missile defense is a testament to their shared commitment to bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities while ensuring stability in the region.

Read More