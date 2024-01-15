Tropical Storm Belal Puts Reunion Island Under Strict Lockdown

Residents of France’s Reunion Island found themselves in the grip of an imminent tropical storm on Monday, as the highest level of alert, the Violet-Level, was declared at 6:00 am GMT. The alert called for a strict lockdown, bringing all movement on the island to a standstill, including that of emergency services, until further notice.

Storm Belal: A Looming Threat

The storm, christened Belal, was located 200 kilometers northwest of Reunion as of Sunday afternoon. Forecasts predicted a potential escalation into an ‘intense tropical cyclone’ by Monday. The last major cyclone to hit Reunion was in 2014, but the severity of Belal drew comparisons with the deadly cyclone Jenny that devastated Reunion in 1962. With the threat of destructive winds possibly exceeding 200 km/h on the coast and even higher in the highlands, the island’s main airport suspended flight operations.

Precautions and Preparations

Authorities urged the island’s 870,000 residents to take every possible precaution. These included stockpiling food and water, securing loose items on balconies and gardens, and urging shopkeepers to remove signs that could be dislodged by the storm. French President Emmanuel Macron made a personal appeal via social media, instructing residents to stay indoors.

Provisions for Emergencies and Accommodations

In preparation for possible emergencies, six health centers were established to tend to those requiring treatment. Additionally, 142 accommodation centers were set up to provide shelter, especially in case of flooding. Despite the looming threat, the spirit of resilience was evident as preparations across the island were underway: furniture was secured and potential projectiles were removed to prevent damage during the storm.