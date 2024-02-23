Tragic End to the Search: Mayliss, 18, Found Dead Near Paris, Investigation Underway

In the quiet suburb of Chilly-Mazarin, Essonne, a community's worst fears were realized on February 22, 2024, when the body of 18-year-old Mayliss was discovered hidden in the undergrowth. Missing since Valentine's Day, her disappearance had cast a shadow over the area, sparking a search that ended in heartbreak. The discovery has since catapulted the case into a criminal investigation focused on assassination, according to the public prosecutor's office of Évry-Courcouronnes. As the investigation unfolds, six individuals, including Mayliss' 17-year-old boyfriend or ex-boyfriend and several family members, find themselves in police custody, their connections to the young woman casting a net of suspicion.

The Discovery and Investigation

Following a report by BFMTV, the search for Mayliss concluded with a grim discovery near a tunnel under the A6 motorway, a location now intertwined with the mystery of her untimely death. With no obvious signs of violence on her body, the case presents a complex puzzle for the judicial police in Val-de-Marne, Créteil, tasked with piecing together the events leading to her death. An autopsy scheduled for February 23 aims to shed light on the cause of death and propel the investigation forward.

The Custody and the Questions

The arrest of six individuals, including those closest to Mayliss, introduces a tangled web of relationships and motives into the investigation. The inclusion of her 17-year-old boyfriend or ex-boyfriend, alongside family members, in police custody underscores the personal dimensions of this case. The investigation, initially opened due to her worrying disappearance, now delves into the dynamics of her interpersonal relationships, searching for clues amidst the silence of those possibly involved.

A Community in Mourning

As the investigation continues, the community of Chilly-Mazarin and beyond grapples with the loss of a young life cut tragically short. The case of Mayliss, an 18-year-old whose absence was felt deeply, now leaves a void filled with questions, sorrow, and a quest for justice. The ongoing investigation, led by the judicial police, aims not only to uncover the truth behind her death but also to provide closure to a community shaken by this tragedy.