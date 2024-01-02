TotalEnergies SE Announces Major Share Buyback Amid Criticism and Progress

Global multi-energy company TotalEnergies SE has announced a significant share buyback, purchasing 1,566,042 of its own shares between December 27 and December 29, 2023. The transactions, conducted across market platforms such as XPAR, CEUX, TQEX, and AQEU, amounted to a total of 97,127,232.47 EUR, with an average price of 62.020835 EUR per share. This move was authorized by an ordinary shareholders’ general meeting held on May 26, 2023, and was carried out in strict compliance with applicable laws regarding share repurchases.

From Oil to Renewables: TotalEnergies’ Global Reach

Operating in nearly 130 countries and boasting a workforce of over 100,000, TotalEnergies SE is a powerhouse in the energy sector. Its operations span production and marketing of a diverse range of energies, including oil, biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity. The company prides itself on its commitment to sustainable development, aiming to contribute positively to global well-being through all its operations.

Investor Rewards Amid Criticism

The share buyback comes amid a climate of criticism for large oil companies, including TotalEnergies, which have been accused of profiting excessively from the global energy crisis. Despite this, TotalEnergies, along with other industry giants like Shell and BP, is expected to make record payouts to investors in 2023, following a year of record profits stemming from the disruption of global energy markets in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A Glimpse into the Future

While the company continues its share buyback initiative, it is also embarking on key business decisions, such as the recent agreement to divest its 36.36% minority stake in National Petroleum Refiners of South Africa (Natref) to the Prax Group. Additionally, the company announced the production start-up of the Mero field offshore the Santos Basin in Brazil, marking its momentum in the renewables sector. The field, in which TotalEnergies owns a 19.3% operating stake, is expected to reach a production capacity of 410,000 boepd.

As the energy landscape continues to evolve, TotalEnergies’ focus on diversifying its energy portfolio, balanced with shareholder rewards, underlines the company’s strategic navigation of the sector’s challenges and opportunities.