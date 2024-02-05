TotalEnergies and Air Liquide Launch Teal Mobility: A Step Toward Hydrogen Fuel Future

Paris Hyvolution summit witnessed the emergence of a novel collaboration between TotalEnergies and Air Liquide, a venture named Teal Mobility. The agenda of the venture is to procure hydrogen through public tenders, a significant step in the direction of clean and renewable energy. Teal Mobility's CEO, Florentin de Loppinot, emphasized the open and transparent nature of the procurement process, indicating that suppliers would not be confined to the venture's founding companies.

A Mixed Acquisition Strategy for Hydrogen

Although the timeline for the tenders wasn't disclosed, Teal Mobility plans to employ a mixed acquisition strategy. This approach includes sourcing from large-scale centralized plants and local on-site electrolysers. This strategy would enable some refueling stations to be self-sufficient, a critical aspect of the venture's objectives. The goal is to transition to 100% low and zero-carbon hydrogen by 2030, striking a balance between reducing CO2 intensity and not stifling the growth of the hydrogen fuel sector.

Supporting the Expansion of Hydrogen-Powered Truck Fleets

Air Products' VP, Erwin Penfornis, stressed the importance of diversity in hydrogen sources. He underlined how this diversity would support the expansion of hydrogen-powered truck fleets, another significant factor in reducing CO2 emissions. With its initial rollout of 16 stations, Teal Mobility plans to expand to 20 by the end of the year and aims for 100 locations by 2030. These locations will primarily serve long-distance transport corridors, aligning with the EU mandate for hydrogen refueling stations.

Investments and Future Plans

The venture will see investments reaching hundreds of millions of euros. Advocating for tax incentives and direct support for customers purchasing hydrogen trucks, Teal Mobility is foreseeing a future where hydrogen fuel becomes a mainstream source of energy. TotalEnergies also plans to use public tenders to source hydrogen for decarbonizing its refineries, signifying a broader application of this renewable energy source.