The Transformation of Mont Agel: From Télé-Monte-Carlo to Monaco Media Diffusion
The historic Monaco Media Diffusion (MMD) transmission site on Mont Agel, originally constructed for Télé-Monte-Carlo in the 1950s, serves today as an influential broadcasting hub for the French Riviera. The site, nestled in French territory, employs a frequency allocated to Monaco and houses the MMD DAB+ multiplex.
Legacy of Mont Agel Transmission Site
Olivier Cordier from Kiss FM West Coast illuminated the site’s rich history and current functionalities through a captivating array of photographs. The tower, which began its journey as a broadcasting station for TMC television signals, still possesses its original self-supporting metal structure from the 1950s. A unique feature of the tower is its adjustable mechanical tilt, a relic from its TMC broadcasting days. Although the tilt mechanism is no longer functional, the tower continues to lean a few degrees.
Technical Challenges and Solutions
The leaning structure posed a challenge for MMD. To ensure seamless operation, they had to install suitable antenna supports that would accommodate this tilt. The DAB+ multiplex now includes two Kathrein Broadcast panels and multiple multiplexers, essential for broadcasting a diverse range of radio stations.
Broadcasting Freedom and Diversity
One of the key advantages of the Mont Agel site is the use of a Monegasque frequency. This allows the hosted radio stations, including Kiss FM West Coast, to circumvent the French regulations that mandate a specific quota of francophone music. The result is an unbound freedom in musical programming, offering listeners a wide array of musical genres. The multiplex hosts a broad spectrum of radio stations, delivering diverse content to the audience spanning from the Italian border to Esterel.
Operating with an effective radiated power of 10 kW, the MMD DAB+ multiplex, established in 2016 as the second DAB multiplex by MMD, has successfully converted the Mont Agel transmission site into an integral component of the French Riviera’s broadcasting landscape.
