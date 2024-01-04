en English
France

The Transformation of Mont Agel: From Télé-Monte-Carlo to Monaco Media Diffusion

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:38 pm EST
The historic Monaco Media Diffusion (MMD) transmission site on Mont Agel, originally constructed for Télé-Monte-Carlo in the 1950s, serves today as an influential broadcasting hub for the French Riviera. The site, nestled in French territory, employs a frequency allocated to Monaco and houses the MMD DAB+ multiplex.

Legacy of Mont Agel Transmission Site

Olivier Cordier from Kiss FM West Coast illuminated the site’s rich history and current functionalities through a captivating array of photographs. The tower, which began its journey as a broadcasting station for TMC television signals, still possesses its original self-supporting metal structure from the 1950s. A unique feature of the tower is its adjustable mechanical tilt, a relic from its TMC broadcasting days. Although the tilt mechanism is no longer functional, the tower continues to lean a few degrees.

Technical Challenges and Solutions

The leaning structure posed a challenge for MMD. To ensure seamless operation, they had to install suitable antenna supports that would accommodate this tilt. The DAB+ multiplex now includes two Kathrein Broadcast panels and multiple multiplexers, essential for broadcasting a diverse range of radio stations.

Broadcasting Freedom and Diversity

One of the key advantages of the Mont Agel site is the use of a Monegasque frequency. This allows the hosted radio stations, including Kiss FM West Coast, to circumvent the French regulations that mandate a specific quota of francophone music. The result is an unbound freedom in musical programming, offering listeners a wide array of musical genres. The multiplex hosts a broad spectrum of radio stations, delivering diverse content to the audience spanning from the Italian border to Esterel.

Operating with an effective radiated power of 10 kW, the MMD DAB+ multiplex, established in 2016 as the second DAB multiplex by MMD, has successfully converted the Mont Agel transmission site into an integral component of the French Riviera’s broadcasting landscape.

France
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

