The Quantum Leap: France’s Pioneering Advances in Quantum Technology in 2023

In a year marked by unprecedented advancements, France’s quantum technology sector has emerged as a global contender in 2023. The French quantum community has seen a host of collaborations, partnerships, and research breakthroughs, underlining its ambition to enhance global standing in quantum science, even as it navigates the challenges of building a quantum industry.

France: An Emerging Quantum Powerhouse

France, along with 10 other Member States, inked the European Declaration on Quantum Technologies. This bold move is a part of a larger strategic vision to make Europe the leader in quantum technology. Additionally, France, Germany, and the Netherlands have signed a Joint Statement to strengthen cooperation on quantum computing, further bolstering France’s position in the quantum landscape.

President Macron has emphasized the importance of scientific restructuring in France, partly due to the global competition in quantum technology. This led to the formation of a Presidential Scientific Advisory Committee, graced by eminent scientists such as Fabrice André, Alain Aspect, Hugo Duminil-Copin, and Pascale Senellart.

Key Quantum Breakthroughs and Developments

Leading hardware developer, Alice & Bob, is on the verge of releasing an error-corrected logical qubit – a significant leap forward in quantum computing. Major corporations like Airbus and BMW Group have launched a Quantum Computing Challenge, underscoring the growing interest in quantum technology across various industries.

The Inria project team QURIOSITY aims to broaden the application of quantum information science, and CryptoNext Security, a post-quantum cryptography leader, has secured 11 million euros in funding to fortify its position in the field. Atos’s Eviden celebrated its 10th Quantum Advisory Board, reflecting a decade of commitment to quantum innovation.

A new methodology for designing energy-efficient quantum computers has been introduced by CQT researchers and CNRS, adding another feather to France’s quantum cap. And in a groundbreaking feat, Qubit Pharmaceuticals has simulated quantum calculations of more than 40 qubits on conventional computers.

France’s Quantum Future

As 2023 draws to a close, France’s quantum technology sector stands on the brink of a promising future. The year has seen significant strides in research, industry developments, and international collaborations. The French quantum community, with its robust partnerships and cutting-edge research, is poised for continued success, steering France towards a leadership role in the global quantum technology landscape.