The New Look: Unraveling the Lives and Legacies of Christian Dior and Coco Chanel

In an era marked by turmoil and war, two titans of fashion, Christian Dior and Coco Chanel, carved paths that would forever change the landscape of haute couture. The AppleTV+ series 'The New Look' dives deep into the heart of Paris during the Nazi occupation of France, exploring the lives, legacies, and moral complexities of these iconic designers. With Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche bringing to life Dior and Chanel, respectively, the series offers a riveting look at how their rivalry, personal struggles, and choices during a time of crisis shaped the future of fashion.

Advertisment

A Tale of Two Icons

The streets of Paris, once bustling with the latest fashion trends and the allure of haute couture, found themselves under the dark shadow of Nazi occupation. Amidst this, Christian Dior and Coco Chanel emerged as beacons of hope and despair. 'The New Look' intricately portrays Chanel's controversial ties to the Nazis, a decision that haunted her legacy, juxtaposed against Dior's quieter, albeit courageous, connections to the French Resistance. Through their stories, the miniseries sheds light on the sacrifices and compromises made in the name of survival and ambition.

Revolutionizing Fashion Against the Odds

Advertisment

Despite the oppressive environment, the spirit of innovation could not be stifled. Christian Dior's groundbreaking 'New Look' collection in 1947 revolutionized women's fashion, introducing ultra-feminine designs that contrasted sharply with the wartime austerity. This bold move not only reestablished Paris as the fashion capital but also marked the rise of Dior's brand in the face of Chanel's dwindling influence. The series does not shy away from exploring the inspirations behind Dior's legendary designs, including the personal stories of resilience and defiance, like that of his sister Catherine's involvement in the Resistance.

The Human Struggle Behind the Glamour

'The New Look' goes beyond the glitz and glamour of fashion, delving into the personal and often painful stories of Dior and Chanel. From Dior's discreet relationships and nuanced depiction of his sexuality to Chanel's complex role as a Nazi agent, the series paints a picture of two deeply flawed, yet undeniably influential figures. Their rivalry, set against the backdrop of post-war recovery and cultural shift, highlights the enduring impact of their work on the fashion industry and beyond.

In bringing the stories of Christian Dior and Coco Chanel to the screen, 'The New Look' offers a captivating exploration of two of the most influential figures in fashion history. Their choices, driven by necessity, ambition, or conviction, not only shaped their legacies but also the very fabric of the fashion world post-World War II. The series, through its nuanced storytelling and compelling performances, invites viewers to reflect on the complexities of history, the power of innovation, and the enduring influence of these fashion icons on the world we inhabit today.