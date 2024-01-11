The Hidden Realities of Living and Working in a Ski Resort: An Inside Look

Against the backdrop of pristine snow-covered slopes and charming chalets, there’s a gritty reality that overturns the glamorous image of living and working in a ski resort. This unseen world is inhabited by the seasonal workers, affectionately called ‘seasonaires.’ In this narrative, I unravel the allure and the challenges of this mountain lifestyle, providing an inside look into my journey as a seasonaire in France.

The Glittering Facade and the Stark Reality

At first sight, the life of a seasonaire is about chasing the ski season dream – relocating to France, braving the cold, and serving the wealthy guests. However, the reality is far from the dream. With a meagre pay of about 100 per week, seasonaires are expected to deliver high-end service. The pressure is immense, often leading to rampant alcohol consumption and drug use among staff as coping mechanisms.

The Struggles of Accommodation and Lifestyle

The glamour of ski resorts conceals the grim reality of living conditions faced by seasonaires. Some staff members resort to innovative measures like creating makeshift beds under the stairs to maximize their rest time. This is to avoid the long, often challenging walks back to their accommodation after late-night partying. The cost of living is high, and the wages, pitifully low, making economic survival a constant struggle.

Social Dynamics and Relationships in the Confines of a Resort

The resort life can be a hotbed for intense, accelerated relationships. The confined social environment, coupled with dating apps that quickly exhaust potential matches, leads to a flurry of holiday romances. The social hierarchy is clear, placing ski instructors and ski patrollers at the top, while non-skiers languish at the bottom.

Guests and Workers: A Study of Contrast

As seasonaires navigate these challenges, they also bear witness to the escapades of guests. From peculiar requests for specific strawberries, to the covert hiring of escorts, the ski resort environment seems to encourage behavior that would be frowned upon elsewhere. This stark contrast between the lives of guests and workers paints a vivid picture of the ski resort world, a place of dichotomies where the lines between glamour and grit, wealth and struggle, are blurred.