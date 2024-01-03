en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

The Constantin Legacy: Tradition and Innovation in Healthcare

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:05 am EST
The Constantin Legacy: Tradition and Innovation in Healthcare

In the early 2000s, radiologist Serge Constantin laid the foundation for what would become a renowned private hospitalization entity in Hérault, France, known as the Clinipole Group. Originating from the flagship Parc clinic in Castelnau-le-Lez, the group has undergone substantial structuring and diversification under the aegis of Serge and his two sons, Olivier and Thomas Constantin.

Family Leadership in Healthcare

Olivier, aged 49, operates as the general director of the health section, and Thomas, 45, presides over the serviced residences sector. Together, they have broadened the group’s scope to cater to a wider demographic, including seniors, disabled individuals, and dependent people through establishments for dependent people (Ehpad).

Clinipole’s Expansion into Service and Leisure

The Constantin family’s vision goes beyond healthcare. Their foothold in the service and leisure industry has strengthened with acquisitions such as the restaurant La Guinguette des amours and beach concessions. This expansion represents a strategic move to diversify their offerings and cater to a broader consumer base.

The Constantin Legacy and Institutional Relations

Despite the mounting responsibilities, Serge continues to play an active role in the group, prioritizing institutional relations and the societal implications of their operations. The group’s approximately 2,000 employees stand as a testament to its impact on the community. Serge’s philosophy underscores the importance of striking a balance between business growth and societal responsibility.

A Shift in Private Hospitalization Leadership

The succession of leadership roles within private hospitalization groups, such as Oc Santé and Cap Santé, is becoming prevalent in the region. This trend encapsulates the familial transitions apparent in the Clinipole Group. Working with family can present its challenges, as the Constantin sons have acknowledged, but their unwavering dedication to their enterprise exemplifies a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation in their healthcare and service establishments’ management.

0
France
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
5 mins ago
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash
In the heart of the Euroleague’s tumultuous double-round week, LDLC Asvel gears up to break their haunting 12-game losing streak as they confront Zalgiris Kaunas. The enticing clash is slated to unravel at the LDLC Arena in Greater Lyon, France, on Thursday, January 4th. Despite a commendable performance from Mike Scott, Asvel’s last taste of
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash
KCDK-E Calls for Mass Protests Against Kurdish Massacres: A Demand for Justice
2 hours ago
KCDK-E Calls for Mass Protests Against Kurdish Massacres: A Demand for Justice
HMS Agincourt: A Submarine's Name Sparks Controversy Amid Surveillance Law Changes
2 hours ago
HMS Agincourt: A Submarine's Name Sparks Controversy Amid Surveillance Law Changes
France and Morocco's Diplomatic Rift over Western Sahara Intensifies in 2024
35 mins ago
France and Morocco's Diplomatic Rift over Western Sahara Intensifies in 2024
Tikehau Capital Reveals Share and Voting Rights Count in Line with French Regulations
50 mins ago
Tikehau Capital Reveals Share and Voting Rights Count in Line with French Regulations
Czech Firefighters Deployed to Aid France Amidst Flooding Crisis
2 hours ago
Czech Firefighters Deployed to Aid France Amidst Flooding Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
The Oat Milk Trend: Nutritional Profile and Impact on Blood Sugar Levels
18 seconds
The Oat Milk Trend: Nutritional Profile and Impact on Blood Sugar Levels
George Osborne: From the Exchequer to the Editor's Desk
19 seconds
George Osborne: From the Exchequer to the Editor's Desk
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Busan Visit
27 seconds
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Busan Visit
New Year, New Career: Nashville Experts Advise on Job Change
39 seconds
New Year, New Career: Nashville Experts Advise on Job Change
Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Endorses Karst von Oiste for Navy Veterans
56 seconds
Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Endorses Karst von Oiste for Navy Veterans
MLB Offseason Developments: Potential Deals, Strategy Insights, and Player Futures
57 seconds
MLB Offseason Developments: Potential Deals, Strategy Insights, and Player Futures
Quarter Life Series: Guiding the Young Adult Through Life's Complexities
1 min
Quarter Life Series: Guiding the Young Adult Through Life's Complexities
Warren County Steps Up Vaccination Efforts Amid Rising Respiratory Illnesses
1 min
Warren County Steps Up Vaccination Efforts Amid Rising Respiratory Illnesses
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Shows Promise in Treating Long COVID
2 mins
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Shows Promise in Treating Long COVID
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
36 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
38 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
46 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
48 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
56 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
59 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app