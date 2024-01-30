'The Anonymous Lover' Opera Enlivens Madison's Capitol Theater

Marking a significant milestone in the world of music, the opera 'The Anonymous Lover' by Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, takes center stage at Madison's Capitol Theater on February 2 and 4. This performance is a tribute to the first popular composer of color, whose work has been overlooked for nearly two centuries.

Unveiling a Romantic Comedy Amidst Revolution

Set against the tumultuous backdrop of the French Revolution, 'The Anonymous Lover' weaves a romantic comedy. The narrative revolves around Léontine, a wealthy French widow, and her suitor Valcour. Despite belonging to a lower social class, Valcour attempts to win over Léontine, who has become disillusioned with love after a lackluster marriage. His anonymous letters and gifts to the widow spark comedic situations and eventually lead her to rediscover love.

A Resonant Revival on Stage

Kathryn Smith, the General Director of Madison Opera, illustrates the significance of this production as the 'oldest and newest' in their season. The opera features accomplished performers Keely Futterer as Léontine and David Blalock as Valcour. The performance will be in French but will offer English dialogue and translations, making it accessible to a broad spectrum of audiences. Smith emphasizes that 'The Anonymous Lover' serves as a refreshing cultural offering to enliven the winter season.

Immersive Cultural Experience Beyond Performance

In addition to the performance, the audience is invited to a lively discussion about the music and surrounding context. The program also features Matthew Aucoin's 'Eurydice Suite' and Rimsky-Korsakov's 'Scheherazade'. These pieces transport the audience to enchanting realms of romance and legend. Pre-concert talks, a music lovers luncheon discussing Joseph Bologne, and post-concert gatherings with Symphony musicians and concertgoers further elevate the cultural experience.