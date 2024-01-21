Tens of Thousands Protest Against New Immigration Law in France

On Sunday, cities across France echoed with the voices of tens of thousands of people, rallying against a contentious new immigration law. Approximately 75,000 individuals participated in these nationwide protests, with 16,000 in the French capital, Paris. However, the hard-left CGT union's estimates place the number at a staggering 150,000. The demonstrations unfolded just days before the Constitutional Council is slated to review the law's compatibility with the French Constitution.

Immigration Law Sparks Unrest

The legislation, enacted in December, has been roundly criticized for measures that critics claim betray traditional French values and align with far-right ideologies. The law's provisions facilitate the deportation of 'undesirable' foreigners and impose more stringent conditions for foreigners to access social welfare and other services. Additionally, the law complicates family reunification processes and reinstates restrictions that were previously abolished in 2012.

Political Chessboard in Motion

President Emmanuel Macron, who publicly endorsed the law, has also noted that some of its articles might not withstand constitutional scrutiny. Macron's move to the right is widely regarded as a strategic maneuver in the larger context of forthcoming European elections and the potential victory of the National Rally party in the 2027 presidential elections – an election Macron is ineligible to contest due to term limits.

The People's Voice

On Sunday, prominent figures and left-wing leaders like Manon Aubry of the far-left La France Insoumise (LFI) and Olivier Faure of the Parti Socialiste (PS) joined the 75,000 protestors. The goal: to exert pressure on the French government ahead of the Constitutional Council's ruling on the hotly disputed immigration law. With nearly 2,000 people in Lyon and 3,000 in Bordeaux joining the protest, France's streets became the stage for a powerful display of public dissent.