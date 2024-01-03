Teleperformance’s Outstanding Performance in 2022: A Deep Dive

With a consolidated revenue of approximately €8.15 billion and a net profit of €645 million in 2022, Teleperformance (TEP), a global leader in digital business services, has made its mark in an industry that uniquely blends advanced technology with human empathy. Their service offerings range from customer care and back-office functions to specialized services like collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing.

A Global Presence with a Local Touch

Teleperformance operates on a massive scale, boasting a workforce of over 410,000 employees proficient in more than 300 languages. This global reach, coupled with a local presence, has enabled the company to cater to a diverse clientele and deliver tailored solutions that meet the needs of various markets.

Teleperformance’s Stock Performance

Teleperformance’s shares are listed and traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A. The company’s stocks are eligible for the deferred settlement service and are part of several indices, including the CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard, and Euronext Tech Leaders. This places Teleperformance in a prime position within the financial market, reflecting its robust performance and potential for growth.

Recognition in CSR and ESG Indices

Teleperformance has also made strides in the realm of corporate social responsibility. The company’s shares have been recognized in various ESG indices, including the CAC 40 ESG, Euronext Vigeo Euro 120, EURO STOXX 50 ESG, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, and S&P Global 1200 ESG. This acknowledgment highlights Teleperformance’s commitment to ethical business practices and its contributions to sustainable development.