Telegraph Reader Overcomes Car Rental Hurdle with Advocate's Assistance

Charlotte Williams found herself in a predicament during her trip to the French Alps. The Telegraph reader had booked an 11-day car rental from Alamo through Zest Car Rental. She had paid a hefty sum of £1,172 for a Honda CR-V, only to find it in subpar condition. The issues didn't end there. The snow chains provided were too small for the SUV. This situation forced Charlotte to part with an additional £170 for a set that was the correct size, a purchase necessitated by the heavy snowfall and the requirements set by the French police.

Contradicting Policies and Unwarranted Charges

Upon returning the car, an Alamo agent informed Charlotte that the company did not have a policy of supplying snow chains with its SUVs. This statement contradicted the needs of drivers in areas of heavy snowfall. The agent did, however, refund the cost of the snow chains. Yet, Charlotte found herself grappling with further issues, including an erroneous fuel charge and complications with the renewal of the toll vignette.

Resolution and Goodwill Gesture

Responding to these issues, Zest Car Rental acknowledged the delay in resolving these issues. The company applied a 5% discount to Charlotte's future bookings and offered a refund of £123. Furthermore, they gave Charlotte the option to switch her upcoming rental to Europcar, a choice that would save her £141 compared to the original Alamo booking.

Promises and Continued Advocacy

Zest Car Rental also promised an additional £50 goodwill gesture as they await a full response from Alamo. The resolution to Charlotte's predicament came thanks to the efforts of Gill Charlton, a veteran advocate who has been assisting Telegraph readers with travel problems for over three decades. Charlton continues to handle travel-related cases and encourages others dealing with similar issues to reach out for assistance.