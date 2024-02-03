Tata Group and Airbus Join Forces to Manufacture Civilian Helicopters in India

In a move that heralds a new era for the Indian aviation industry, Indian conglomerate Tata Group and France's Airbus have inked a pact to manufacture civilian helicopters in India. This initiative, sealed during French President Emmanuel Macron's sojourn to Delhi, is a part of a larger scheme to amplify the Indian air travel market, and is one of many burgeoning aviation partnerships between India and France.

Boosting 'Make in India'

With plans to establish a complete assembly line by 2026, this venture aligns perfectly with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious 'Make In India' initiative. The initiative, conceived with the vision of slashing import dependence, bolstering domestic manufacturing, and creating 100 million jobs, will find a strong ally in this collaboration.

'Made in India' Helicopter: A Symbol of New India

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury's remarks that a 'Made in India' civil helicopter would not only epitomize the new India, but also tap into the country's underexplored helicopter market, underscore the significance of this project. India, with a current fleet of about 300 civilian helicopters, recently slashed airfares by 25 percent in an effort to make helicopter travel more affordable.

Revitalizing India's Rotorcraft Fleet

With the potential to revamp India's antiquated rotorcraft fleet, this project carries high hopes. It also promises to fortify defense supply chains and potentially contribute to security partnerships with other nations. The fully functional assembly line will produce Airbus' best selling H125 helicopter, benefitting not only India but also its neighboring countries.

The collaboration between Airbus and Tata Group will handle key component assemblies, avionics, mission systems, electrical harnesses, hydraulic circuits, flight controls, dynamic components, fuel system, and engine integration. It will also test, qualify, and ship the H125 to clients in the vicinity of India. This partnership, while offering a major boost to India's 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' programme, also represents a significant stride towards establishing a holistic aerospace ecosystem in India.