Stormy Forecast Forces FS Sagittaire to Cancel Guernsey Stop

The French tripartite class minesweeper, FS Sagittaire, has been forced to cancel its scheduled technical stop in St Peter Port, Guernsey, due to the forecasted stormy weather. The 52m vessel was due to dock from January 20 to January 22, providing the crew with a well-earned rest and an opportunity for a technical break before their upcoming training exercises.

Unfavorable Weather Conditions

The decision to cancel the visit was taken as a precautionary measure, with the adverse weather conditions posing potential dangers. The crew of 49, led by their command, expressed their disappointment at the cancellation. The technical stop in Guernsey was to serve as a brief respite from their duties, providing them with a chance to rejuvenate before embarking on their next mission.

Plans to Reschedule

Despite this minor setback, the crew remains optimistic, expressing an intention to reschedule the visit later in the year. FS Sagittaire is no stranger to the waters around Guernsey, having previously docked at St Peter Port Harbour in September 2023.

Actively Involved in NATO Exercises

As a member of NATO, FS Sagittaire participates in various training exercises in the waters surrounding the UK. The vessel, typically based in Brest - the base of the French navy, plays a crucial role in these operations. Although the cancellation of this stop is a setback, the crew looks forward to returning to Guernsey at a future date, further strengthening the ties between the French navy and the island.