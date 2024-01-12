en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Stellantis Invests in Sodium-ion Battery Tech Startup Tiamat: A Step Towards Sustainable Mobility

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
Stellantis Invests in Sodium-ion Battery Tech Startup Tiamat: A Step Towards Sustainable Mobility

In a significant move towards advancing the mass production of electric vehicles and diversifying its portfolio, Stellantis has invested in Tiamat, a French startup specializing in sodium-ion battery technology. This strategic investment aligns with the automotive giant’s mission to offer clean, safe, and affordable mobility solutions to its global customers. The specific investment amount remains undisclosed, but it forms a part of Tiamat’s ongoing fundraising effort, which has amassed 150 million euros.

Driving the Evolution of Battery Technology

Stellantis’s investment in Tiamat is more than a mere financial transaction; it’s a clear signal of the company’s intent to explore alternative battery technologies. Traditional lithium-ion batteries, despite being widely used today, pose resource scarcity concerns due to the increasing global demand for electric vehicles. Sodium-ion technology, as offered by Tiamat, promises a more cost-effective and sustainable solution for energy storage. Apart from sodium-ion technology, Stellantis is also investing in the development of solid-state batteries and lithium-sulfur chemistry.

Building a Sustainable Future

The funds raised by Tiamat, bolstered by Stellantis’s investment, will support the construction of a new battery factory in Northern France. According to Tiamat’s Chief Executive Herve Beuffe, this facility, the fifth gigafactory in the region, will have an initial capacity of 0.7 gigawatt-hours by 2026, expandable to 5 GWh by 2029. Tiamat’s unique advantage lies in its ability to produce competitive batteries without lithium, replacing it with abundant sodium. Although these batteries offer less mileage, they are cheaper and can be offset by faster charging capacity.

Stellantis’s Commitment to Carbon Neutrality

Stellantis’s investment in Tiamat also aligns with its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. Ned Curic, Stellantis’ Director of Engineering and Technology, emphasized that exploring sustainable and affordable batteries using widely available raw materials is critical to the company’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2038. This investment signifies a major automotive industry player’s proactive steps to secure its position in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market and address resource scarcity concerns.

0
Automotive Business France
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
2 mins ago
Red Sea Crisis Hits Tesla's Berlin Factory Production
Tesla, the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer, has announced a temporary suspension of most car production at its Berlin factory, starting from January 29 to February 11. The disruption is a result of a shortage in components triggered by shifts in global shipping routes. The root cause of these shifts? The escalating Red Sea crisis.
Red Sea Crisis Hits Tesla's Berlin Factory Production
Amino North America Secures $2M Loan to Tap into EV Sector
1 hour ago
Amino North America Secures $2M Loan to Tap into EV Sector
Hertz to Sell Off 20,000 Electric Cars Amid Low Demand and High Maintenance Costs
1 hour ago
Hertz to Sell Off 20,000 Electric Cars Amid Low Demand and High Maintenance Costs
Lexus Unveils High-Performance LBX Morizo RR Concept at Tokyo Auto Salon
16 mins ago
Lexus Unveils High-Performance LBX Morizo RR Concept at Tokyo Auto Salon
New Exhibit Revs Up the Nascar Hall of Fame Museum Experience
30 mins ago
New Exhibit Revs Up the Nascar Hall of Fame Museum Experience
Kim Kardashian's Damaged 2022 Range Rover Listed for Sale at a Discount
40 mins ago
Kim Kardashian's Damaged 2022 Range Rover Listed for Sale at a Discount
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Look at the Candidates and Geopolitical Implications
14 seconds
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Look at the Candidates and Geopolitical Implications
Perth Scorchers Leverage Cricket's Popularity to Promote Bushfire Preparedness
1 min
Perth Scorchers Leverage Cricket's Popularity to Promote Bushfire Preparedness
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening Congress Member: A Grim Reflection of Political Violence
1 min
Florida Man Arrested for Threatening Congress Member: A Grim Reflection of Political Violence
Trinamool Congress Declines Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Shift in Indian Politics
2 mins
Trinamool Congress Declines Seat-Sharing Talks with Congress: A Shift in Indian Politics
Political Reporter Nour Haydar Resigns Over ABC's Coverage of Israel-Hamas Conflict
2 mins
Political Reporter Nour Haydar Resigns Over ABC's Coverage of Israel-Hamas Conflict
President Biden's Yemen Strikes: A Constitutional and International Law Dilemma
2 mins
President Biden's Yemen Strikes: A Constitutional and International Law Dilemma
South Africa Urges ICJ Ruling on Alleged Genocide by Israel in Gaza
3 mins
South Africa Urges ICJ Ruling on Alleged Genocide by Israel in Gaza
Blinken's Diplomatic Mission: Challenges and Prospects of Palestinian Statehood
4 mins
Blinken's Diplomatic Mission: Challenges and Prospects of Palestinian Statehood
GOP Candidates Debate Immigration Policy: A New Direction for the Republican Party
4 mins
GOP Candidates Debate Immigration Policy: A New Direction for the Republican Party
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app