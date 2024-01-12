Stellantis Invests in Sodium-ion Battery Tech Startup Tiamat: A Step Towards Sustainable Mobility

In a significant move towards advancing the mass production of electric vehicles and diversifying its portfolio, Stellantis has invested in Tiamat, a French startup specializing in sodium-ion battery technology. This strategic investment aligns with the automotive giant’s mission to offer clean, safe, and affordable mobility solutions to its global customers. The specific investment amount remains undisclosed, but it forms a part of Tiamat’s ongoing fundraising effort, which has amassed 150 million euros.

Driving the Evolution of Battery Technology

Stellantis’s investment in Tiamat is more than a mere financial transaction; it’s a clear signal of the company’s intent to explore alternative battery technologies. Traditional lithium-ion batteries, despite being widely used today, pose resource scarcity concerns due to the increasing global demand for electric vehicles. Sodium-ion technology, as offered by Tiamat, promises a more cost-effective and sustainable solution for energy storage. Apart from sodium-ion technology, Stellantis is also investing in the development of solid-state batteries and lithium-sulfur chemistry.

Building a Sustainable Future

The funds raised by Tiamat, bolstered by Stellantis’s investment, will support the construction of a new battery factory in Northern France. According to Tiamat’s Chief Executive Herve Beuffe, this facility, the fifth gigafactory in the region, will have an initial capacity of 0.7 gigawatt-hours by 2026, expandable to 5 GWh by 2029. Tiamat’s unique advantage lies in its ability to produce competitive batteries without lithium, replacing it with abundant sodium. Although these batteries offer less mileage, they are cheaper and can be offset by faster charging capacity.

Stellantis’s Commitment to Carbon Neutrality

Stellantis’s investment in Tiamat also aligns with its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. Ned Curic, Stellantis’ Director of Engineering and Technology, emphasized that exploring sustainable and affordable batteries using widely available raw materials is critical to the company’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2038. This investment signifies a major automotive industry player’s proactive steps to secure its position in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market and address resource scarcity concerns.