en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

St. Hilary of Poitiers: A Beacon of Orthodox Trinitarian Theology

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:08 pm EST
St. Hilary of Poitiers: A Beacon of Orthodox Trinitarian Theology

As Catholics across the globe commemorated St. Hilary of Poitiers on January 13, they honor the enduring legacy of this fourth-century philosopher and bishop. Born to a pagan family around 310 in today’s France, Hilary’s comprehensive education in the classics led him to embrace Christianity around 345. His pursuit of truth and compatibility between biblical teachings and philosophy culminated in his consecration as the Bishop of Poitiers around 353. Despite being married, he embraced the necessary personal sacrifices, including celibacy, in his spiritual leadership role.

The Stand Against Arianism

St. Hilary’s tenure as bishop occurred during a resurgence of Arianism, a heretical belief denying the divinity of Jesus. Despite opposition from Arian sympathizers and a hostile assembly of bishops, Hilary remained steadfast in his defense of Jesus’ divine nature. His fortitude led to his exile by Emperor Constantius II, who supported a variant of Arianism. Yet, banishment did not silence St. Hilary.

Exile and Influence

Exiled to Phrygia, Hilary authored ‘On the Trinity,’ a seminal work affirming Jesus’ deity based on scriptural evidence. He engaged in conciliatory efforts with those he deemed misguided rather than intentionally heretical. His advocacy for Orthodox Trinitarian theology continued unabated, ultimately witnessing the defeat of Arianism upon the emperor’s death in 361 and his return to Poitiers.

Legacy Beyond Life

In his later years, St. Hilary extended his influence beyond Poitiers, notably opposing Auxentius, the Arian bishop of Milan. His efforts contributed to the orthodox succession of St. Ambrose of Milan. St. Hilary passed away in 367, leaving a profound impact through his teachings and disciples, such as St. Martin of Tours. His contributions to the Church were honored in 1851 with the title of a Doctor of the Church.

The life and works of St. Hilary of Poitiers remind us of the relentless pursuit of truth and the courage to defend it, even in the face of exile and opposition. His deep understanding of the classics and philosophy, coupled with his firm belief in the divinity of Jesus, shaped the course of Church history, and his teachings continue to inspire Catholics worldwide.

0
France History
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
46 mins ago
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amidst Escalating Tensions
France’s newly appointed Foreign Minister, Stéphane Séjourné, embarked on his first official visit abroad, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. Amidst a time of escalating tension, this visit follows Britain’s recent announcement of additional military support for Ukraine, a nation entangled in a geopolitical tug-of-war while awaiting further aid from Brussels and Washington.
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amidst Escalating Tensions
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
4 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
5 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
France’s Housing Market in Turmoil: Macron's Socialist Mortgage Cap Backfires
2 hours ago
France’s Housing Market in Turmoil: Macron's Socialist Mortgage Cap Backfires
AS Monaco's Unexpected Defeat Against Reims in Ligue 1
2 hours ago
AS Monaco's Unexpected Defeat Against Reims in Ligue 1
UK's Unluckiest Rail Passenger: A Journey Fraught with Challenges
3 hours ago
UK's Unluckiest Rail Passenger: A Journey Fraught with Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unintended Architect of Political Extremes
1 min
Geoffrey Cowan: The Unintended Architect of Political Extremes
Did NIL Deals Influence Nick Saban's Retirement? Reggie Bush's Theory Explored
2 mins
Did NIL Deals Influence Nick Saban's Retirement? Reggie Bush's Theory Explored
AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football
2 mins
AFCON 2023: A Grand Stage for African Football
Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 'Participation Trophy' in Humorous Campaign Moment
2 mins
Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 'Participation Trophy' in Humorous Campaign Moment
Ivory Coast Kicks Off Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
2 mins
Ivory Coast Kicks Off Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
Prince Fahd Engages in Asian Winter Games Preparations; Ronaldo Furthers Saudi Pro League's Ascent
3 mins
Prince Fahd Engages in Asian Winter Games Preparations; Ronaldo Furthers Saudi Pro League's Ascent
No. 22 Creighton Edges Out St. John's in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
3 mins
No. 22 Creighton Edges Out St. John's in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
Deborah Mailman Reaffirms Commitment to First Nations Stories Amid Australia's Political Shifts
5 mins
Deborah Mailman Reaffirms Commitment to First Nations Stories Amid Australia's Political Shifts
Guardiola Lauds De Bruyne's Return, Highlights New Talent Bobb
6 mins
Guardiola Lauds De Bruyne's Return, Highlights New Talent Bobb
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app