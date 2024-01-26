Snoop Dogg Masters French Etiquette Ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

Renowned rapper Snoop Dogg has taken up etiquette training in preparation for his role as a special correspondent for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. This unexpected development unfolded on the Jennifer Hudson Show, where etiquette expert Myka Meier, co-founder of the Plaza Hotel's Finishing Program, coached Snoop on the nuances of French manners and dining etiquette.

Snoop's Tryst with Etiquette Training

Snoop Dogg's training encompassed a variety of lessons, including the customary French greeting of a handshake and kisses on each cheek. He also learned the art of maintaining a dignified sitting posture, understanding the intricate handling of utensils, and the etiquette of eating without smacking one's lips. Snoop's wit and humor shone through during the session, as he insisted that his own brand of wine, 19 Crimes wine, surpasses France's renowned wines in quality.

From Rap to Table Manners

One of the highlights of the session was Snoop demonstrating the skill of eating bread without making a sound. This was reflective of his pet peeve for noisy eating. The rapper's journey from his music career to mastering table manners and etiquette ahead of the Paris Summer Olympics is a testament to his versatility.

Snoop's Olympics Debut

Snoop Dogg is set to join NBC's Olympic Primetime Show in July, where he will offer coverage alongside host Mike Tirico. The rapper expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming Olympics and his intention to bring his unique style and personality to the event. With his recent etiquette training, viewers can expect a blend of cultural respect and Snoop's signature flair, promising an 'epic' Olympic experience.