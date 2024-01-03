en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

Skyted to Revolutionize Communication with Innovative Silent Masks

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
Skyted to Revolutionize Communication with Innovative Silent Masks

On January 8, 2024, the world of communication technology takes a leap forward as Skyted launches its innovative products, the Mobility Privacy Mask and the Hybrid Silent Mask, on Kickstarter. These groundbreaking products are the brainchild of Stéphane Hersen, Skyted’s founder and former Airbus Vice President. Backed by heavyweights of the aerospace industry such as the French Aerospace Lab (ONERA), Airbus, and the European Space Agency, Skyted’s products promise to redefine the boundaries of secure and silent communication.

Revolutionizing Communication in Noisy Environments

Skyted’s cutting-edge technology, themed ‘Silence In, Silence Out’, has the potential to transform communication in high-noise environments. The masks are designed to capture and nullify 80% of voice frequencies, enabling clear and private communication without disturbing others or risking eavesdropping. This technology has been extensively tested over 15,000 miles of railway with various transport providers, demonstrating Skyted’s commitment to enhancing communication clarity and privacy in diverse settings.

Unveiling at CES Las Vegas

The unveiling of these innovative products will coincide with the CES technology event in Las Vegas, marking Skyted’s bold entry into the tech market. The company’s products, the Mobility Privacy Mask and the Hybrid Silent Mask, are not just designed for function but also style. They promise to provide an unmatched level of privacy in calls and tranquility in gaming experiences, resonating with the company’s motto, ‘Remain Connected, Yet Unseen’.

Future Expansion and Applications

While the initial focus is on travelers, gamers, and business professionals, Skyted has plans to expand its reach to other sectors. The potential applications of this technology span industries such as the military and education, highlighting the versatility and wide-ranging impact of Skyted’s products. With its innovative solutions, Skyted is poised to redefine the landscape of communication technology, making it more secure, silent, and stylish.

0
France
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
24 mins ago
Santa Claus Brings Holiday Cheer to CHU Hospital
On December 21, the corridors of the CHU hospital echoed with a jovial rhythm that had been absent for most of the year. A cadence of laughter resonated through the hospital as Santa Claus stepped foot inside, transforming the typically sterile environment into a festive playground. This annual visit, a tradition cherished by the hospital
Santa Claus Brings Holiday Cheer to CHU Hospital
French Rugby Federation and Top 14 Clubs Agree to Reduce Player Call-Ups for Six Nations Tournament
26 mins ago
French Rugby Federation and Top 14 Clubs Agree to Reduce Player Call-Ups for Six Nations Tournament
Influence Peddling Probe in Neymar's PSG Transfer: French Politician Under Investigation
26 mins ago
Influence Peddling Probe in Neymar's PSG Transfer: French Politician Under Investigation
DERICHEBOURG Engages NATIXIS and ODDO BHF SCA for Liquidity and Market Surveillance Contract
25 mins ago
DERICHEBOURG Engages NATIXIS and ODDO BHF SCA for Liquidity and Market Surveillance Contract
Carrefour Stops Selling PepsiCo Products in Stand Against Price Increases
25 mins ago
Carrefour Stops Selling PepsiCo Products in Stand Against Price Increases
Investigation into Alleged Tax Advantage Scheme in Neymar's 2017 Transfer to PSG
25 mins ago
Investigation into Alleged Tax Advantage Scheme in Neymar's 2017 Transfer to PSG
Latest Headlines
World News
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
20 seconds
Keros Therapeutics' KER-050 Shows Promise in Phase 2 Clinical Trials
Great Plains Health COO Danelle Franzen Earns Prestigious ACHE Fellow Status
22 seconds
Great Plains Health COO Danelle Franzen Earns Prestigious ACHE Fellow Status
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Highlights and an Exciting Outlook for 2024
24 seconds
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Highlights and an Exciting Outlook for 2024
Liverpool vs Arsenal: An FA Cup Clash Rekindling a Century-Old Rivalry
25 seconds
Liverpool vs Arsenal: An FA Cup Clash Rekindling a Century-Old Rivalry
Chicago Blackhawks Navigate Injury Challenges with Rookies and New Addition
35 seconds
Chicago Blackhawks Navigate Injury Challenges with Rookies and New Addition
Ar'Darius Washington set to return to practice for the Baltimore Ravens
36 seconds
Ar'Darius Washington set to return to practice for the Baltimore Ravens
Carolina Panthers Owner Fined for Misconduct at NFL Game
1 min
Carolina Panthers Owner Fined for Misconduct at NFL Game
Buncombe County's Salary Debate: Pay Hike for Director of Elections?
2 mins
Buncombe County's Salary Debate: Pay Hike for Director of Elections?
Jason Zucker's Conduct in NHL Game Spurs Hearing
2 mins
Jason Zucker's Conduct in NHL Game Spurs Hearing
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
1 hour
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
3 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
3 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
3 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
3 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app