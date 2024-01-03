Skyted to Revolutionize Communication with Innovative Silent Masks

On January 8, 2024, the world of communication technology takes a leap forward as Skyted launches its innovative products, the Mobility Privacy Mask and the Hybrid Silent Mask, on Kickstarter. These groundbreaking products are the brainchild of Stéphane Hersen, Skyted’s founder and former Airbus Vice President. Backed by heavyweights of the aerospace industry such as the French Aerospace Lab (ONERA), Airbus, and the European Space Agency, Skyted’s products promise to redefine the boundaries of secure and silent communication.

Revolutionizing Communication in Noisy Environments

Skyted’s cutting-edge technology, themed ‘Silence In, Silence Out’, has the potential to transform communication in high-noise environments. The masks are designed to capture and nullify 80% of voice frequencies, enabling clear and private communication without disturbing others or risking eavesdropping. This technology has been extensively tested over 15,000 miles of railway with various transport providers, demonstrating Skyted’s commitment to enhancing communication clarity and privacy in diverse settings.

Unveiling at CES Las Vegas

The unveiling of these innovative products will coincide with the CES technology event in Las Vegas, marking Skyted’s bold entry into the tech market. The company’s products, the Mobility Privacy Mask and the Hybrid Silent Mask, are not just designed for function but also style. They promise to provide an unmatched level of privacy in calls and tranquility in gaming experiences, resonating with the company’s motto, ‘Remain Connected, Yet Unseen’.

Future Expansion and Applications

While the initial focus is on travelers, gamers, and business professionals, Skyted has plans to expand its reach to other sectors. The potential applications of this technology span industries such as the military and education, highlighting the versatility and wide-ranging impact of Skyted’s products. With its innovative solutions, Skyted is poised to redefine the landscape of communication technology, making it more secure, silent, and stylish.