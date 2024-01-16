Sister Nathalie Becquart: Among Forbes' Most Influential Women in '50 Over 50' List

In a momentous recognition of women's roles in leadership and influence, Forbes magazine has included Sister Nathalie Becquart, a French Catholic nun, in its prestigious '50 over 50: Europe, Middle East, and Africa 2024' list. This list celebrates the substantial contributions of women over 50 in various domains including science, human rights, finance, fashion, and religion.

Trailblazer in the Vatican

Sister Becquart currently holds the position of Undersecretary of the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops. This places her in one of the highest echelons within the Roman Curia, making her the highest-ranking woman in the Vatican. Her appointment by Pope Francis in 2021 was a groundbreaking event, as she became the first woman to gain the right to vote at such a high-level ecclesiastical conference. This milestone signals a significant shift in the traditionally male-dominated leadership within the Catholic Church.

From Business to Convent

Becquart's unique journey is also marked by her academic and professional background. She holds a master's degree in entrepreneurship from the esteemed HEC Business School in Paris. Before embracing her calling and joining the Xaviere Sisters at the age of 26 in 1995, she had a successful career as a marketing consultant. This blend of business acumen and spiritual dedication adds a fresh perspective to her leadership role within the Church.

An Icon of Influence

This is not the first time Sister Becquart's influence has been acknowledged in such a significant way. In December 2022, the BBC included her in their list of 100 inspiring and influential women globally for that year. Her inclusion in these lists is a testament to the profound impact she has had on religious leadership and her pioneering role for women in high-ranking positions within the Catholic Church.