Shared Cultural Values and Misunderstandings: A Look into France-Azerbaijan Relations

In an intriguing turn of events, Jean-Michel Brun, editor-in-chief of La Gazette du Caucase, has voiced his perplexity over the strained relationship between France and Azerbaijan. This, despite Azerbaijan’s deep-seated Francophilia and shared cultural values that align both nations, has left many puzzled.

Historical Connections and Cultural Parallels

The editor cites historical ties such as the revered 12th-century poet Nizami Ganjavi, who championed values later adopted during the French Enlightenment. Brun also draws attention to the evident cultural similarities, including Baku’s Haussmann-inspired architecture that stands as a testament to Azerbaijan’s admiration for French design.

Azerbaijan’s Progressive Stance on Women’s Rights

Moreover, Brun lauds Azerbaijan’s avant-garde stance on women’s rights, which remarkably predates France’s by 14 years. The country’s secular, multicultural society, which warmly embraces a myriad of religious and ethnic groups, is another trait that makes Azerbaijan an intriguing nation.

Criticism of French Politics and Media

The article takes a critical stance against French politicians for their seemingly anti-Azerbaijani propaganda. Their support for armed groups, in contempt of international law and UN resolutions, has further strained the relationship. Brun also sheds light on how Azerbaijan has often been the victim of negative portrayal by French media.

Stories from the Ground

Adding a touch of reality, the piece includes anecdotes from French individuals residing in Azerbaijan. Lucie, a doctoral student, and Serge, a long-term resident of nine years, advocate for their fellow French to see the country’s true colors.

Rekindling Franco-Azerbaijani Relations

In conclusion, Brun emphasizes the potential for a renaissance in Franco-Azerbaijani relations, rooted in mutual cultural appreciation and peace in the Caucasus region. Despite the political hurdles, the shared values and historical connections stand as pillars that can reinforce this bond.