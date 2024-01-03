en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

Screen Time and Children’s Cognitive Development: A Socioeconomic Perspective

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
Screen Time and Children’s Cognitive Development: A Socioeconomic Perspective

Electronic devices have become a staple in the modern child’s life, with the average child spending over seven hours per day engrossed in screens. The potential effects of this screen time on cognitive development, particularly drawing abilities, have recently been investigated in a study. The study, conducted on 7,577 children aged between 3-5 years from the French Elfe birth cohort initiated in 2011, employed the ‘Draw a Person’ test, scoring children’s drawings based on the presence and detail of body parts, as an indicator of cognitive development.

Link Between Screen Time and Drawing Abilities

An analysis using sex-stratified zero-inflated Poisson regression models revealed that increased screen time was linked to a higher chance of obtaining a null score, indicating no drawing ability, for both boys and girls. This finding initially suggested that excessive screen time might be negatively impacting children’s cognitive development, specifically their drawing abilities. However, an interesting twist emerged when the researchers adjusted the data for socioeconomic status (SES).

Socioeconomic Factors Play a Significant Role

After adjusting for SES, the associations between screen time and drawing abilities disappeared. This suggested that the link between screen time and cognitive development was predominantly confounded by socioeconomic factors, such as parental education, household income, and migration status. This indicates that the primary determinant of cognitive development in children appears to be the socioeconomic environment in which they are raised, rather than screen time alone.

Context of Screen Viewing Matters

The study also delved into the context of screen viewing and its relationship with cognitive development. While excessive TV viewing has been associated with negative developmental outcomes like poor attention and delayed language development, co-viewing and discussing content can mitigate these risks. Educational programs, as opposed to age-inappropriate or fast-paced programs, can promote language development. The research acknowledged the importance of activities competing with screen time, such as drawing practice, extracurricular activity, outdoor time, sleep time, and time playing with parents, in influencing cognitive development.

In conclusion, while the initial findings of this study may have suggested a link between screen time and poorer drawing abilities in children, a closer look reveals that the primary determinant of cognitive development in children is not screen time alone. Instead, it is the broader socioeconomic environment in which they are raised, coupled with the context of their screen viewing experiences, that plays a pivotal role in their cognitive development.

0
France
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
26 mins ago
Ma Prime Adapt': France's New Initiative to Make Homes Safer for the Elderly and Disabled
As the calendar flipped to 2024, France unveiled a new governmental aid program, Ma Prime Adapt’, aimed at helping elderly individuals adapt their homes to their evolving needs. This initiative comes at a critical time, with data showing 450,000 people over 65 experience falls in their homes each year in France. The unsettling statistic that
Ma Prime Adapt': France's New Initiative to Make Homes Safer for the Elderly and Disabled
ABO-Group Bolsters Water Management Capacity with Acquisition of Eau et Perspectives
51 mins ago
ABO-Group Bolsters Water Management Capacity with Acquisition of Eau et Perspectives
Museum's Visitor Numbers Show Significant Recovery, Nearing Pre-Pandemic Levels
57 mins ago
Museum's Visitor Numbers Show Significant Recovery, Nearing Pre-Pandemic Levels
Skyted to Revolutionize Communication with Innovative Silent Masks
29 mins ago
Skyted to Revolutionize Communication with Innovative Silent Masks
Illustrator Joanna Concejo Accuses Lucija Mrzljak of Plagiarism
36 mins ago
Illustrator Joanna Concejo Accuses Lucija Mrzljak of Plagiarism
Soitec's Success Story: A Vibrant Blend of Innovation, Diversity, and Economic Growth
49 mins ago
Soitec's Success Story: A Vibrant Blend of Innovation, Diversity, and Economic Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Italian Football Club Perugia Fans Pay Tribute to 'Mimmo' Pucciarini in Remarkable Ceremony
31 seconds
Italian Football Club Perugia Fans Pay Tribute to 'Mimmo' Pucciarini in Remarkable Ceremony
ADA Welcomes Diverse Expertise in 2024 Board of Directors
35 seconds
ADA Welcomes Diverse Expertise in 2024 Board of Directors
Saudi Explorer Badr Al-Shebani Conquers South Pole, Inspires a Generation
39 seconds
Saudi Explorer Badr Al-Shebani Conquers South Pole, Inspires a Generation
Alison Bartolucci Appointed as First Fertility's New Chief Scientific Officer
47 seconds
Alison Bartolucci Appointed as First Fertility's New Chief Scientific Officer
Fleetwood Signs Patterson Amid Owner's Legal Turmoil; Other Key Football Transfers
1 min
Fleetwood Signs Patterson Amid Owner's Legal Turmoil; Other Key Football Transfers
Tommy Freeman: The Versatile Catalyst of Northampton Saints' Success
1 min
Tommy Freeman: The Versatile Catalyst of Northampton Saints' Success
Lancashire Heeler: American Kennel Club’s Newest Recognized Breed
1 min
Lancashire Heeler: American Kennel Club’s Newest Recognized Breed
Bangladesh Arson Attack Victims Demand Justice, Point Finger at BNP-Jamaat
2 mins
Bangladesh Arson Attack Victims Demand Justice, Point Finger at BNP-Jamaat
Qatar University's Symbolic Garden: A Tribute to Palestine
2 mins
Qatar University's Symbolic Garden: A Tribute to Palestine
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
47 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
49 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app