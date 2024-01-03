Screen Time and Children’s Cognitive Development: A Socioeconomic Perspective

Electronic devices have become a staple in the modern child’s life, with the average child spending over seven hours per day engrossed in screens. The potential effects of this screen time on cognitive development, particularly drawing abilities, have recently been investigated in a study. The study, conducted on 7,577 children aged between 3-5 years from the French Elfe birth cohort initiated in 2011, employed the ‘Draw a Person’ test, scoring children’s drawings based on the presence and detail of body parts, as an indicator of cognitive development.

Link Between Screen Time and Drawing Abilities

An analysis using sex-stratified zero-inflated Poisson regression models revealed that increased screen time was linked to a higher chance of obtaining a null score, indicating no drawing ability, for both boys and girls. This finding initially suggested that excessive screen time might be negatively impacting children’s cognitive development, specifically their drawing abilities. However, an interesting twist emerged when the researchers adjusted the data for socioeconomic status (SES).

Socioeconomic Factors Play a Significant Role

After adjusting for SES, the associations between screen time and drawing abilities disappeared. This suggested that the link between screen time and cognitive development was predominantly confounded by socioeconomic factors, such as parental education, household income, and migration status. This indicates that the primary determinant of cognitive development in children appears to be the socioeconomic environment in which they are raised, rather than screen time alone.

Context of Screen Viewing Matters

The study also delved into the context of screen viewing and its relationship with cognitive development. While excessive TV viewing has been associated with negative developmental outcomes like poor attention and delayed language development, co-viewing and discussing content can mitigate these risks. Educational programs, as opposed to age-inappropriate or fast-paced programs, can promote language development. The research acknowledged the importance of activities competing with screen time, such as drawing practice, extracurricular activity, outdoor time, sleep time, and time playing with parents, in influencing cognitive development.

In conclusion, while the initial findings of this study may have suggested a link between screen time and poorer drawing abilities in children, a closer look reveals that the primary determinant of cognitive development in children is not screen time alone. Instead, it is the broader socioeconomic environment in which they are raised, coupled with the context of their screen viewing experiences, that plays a pivotal role in their cognitive development.