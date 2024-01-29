Schiaparelli's Daniel Roseberry Honored with 2024 Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact

Through the lens of surrealism and whimsy, Creative Director Daniel Roseberry has breathed life into the Schiaparelli brand. His imaginative designs and inventive craftsmanship have earned him the prestigious 2024 Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion. This accolade, a testament to Roseberry's creative prowess, resonates deeply with the brand's legacy, further propagated by its founder, Elsa Schiaparelli, who was also a recipient of this award in 1940.

Revitalizing Schiaparelli: A Modern Perspective

Roseberry's unique approach of merging art with fashion has garnered him substantial attention from the fashion industry and celebrities alike. His ability to maintain Schiaparelli's signature surrealistic and whimsical brand identity, while infusing it with a contemporary perspective, has played a significant role in the brand's resurgence.

Neiman Marcus: A Partnership of Shared Heritage

Neiman Marcus, as Schiaparelli's largest partner, takes pride in this shared heritage. Geoffroy van Raemdonck, CEO of the Neiman Marcus Group, lauds Roseberry's vision and the momentum it has created for the brand. The significance of this award lies in its aim to strengthen ties with luxury designers and brands, potentially generating greater business and increasing a designer’s distribution across Neiman Marcus Group's selling channels.

Looking Ahead: Exclusive Collaboration and Celebrations

With plans to collaborate with Roseberry on an exclusive Schiaparelli brand expression later in the year, Neiman Marcus continues to offer expertly curated products and exclusive experiences to its customers. The Neiman Marcus Awards, established in 1938, have a rich history of celebrating French couture. This year's other honorees include Maria Grazia Chiuri of Dior. The final 2024 honoree for the Neiman Marcus Award for Innovation in the Field of Fashion will be announced soon, with all recipients to be celebrated during Paris Fashion Week.