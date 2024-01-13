Samuel Sandler: A Beacon of Resilience and Remembrance Passes Away

On January 12, the world lost a beacon of resilience, remembrance, and interfaith dialogue. Samuel Sandler, a leading light of the French Jewish community, passed away leaving behind a legacy of courage and dedication in the face of personal tragedy. Born in 1946 to parents who escaped the horrors of Nazi Germany and were part of the French Resistance, Sandler’s life and actions were deeply rooted in his family’s historical ties to the Shoah.

A Life of Leadership and Dialogue

After earning a doctorate in engineering in 1977, Sandler embarked on a successful career as an aeronautics executive. However, his most profound impact was felt within the Jewish community of Versailles, where he was an active participant and promoter of openness and interreligious dialogue. His commitment to fostering understanding and unity extended beyond his community and reached the hearts and minds of people across faiths and backgrounds.

A Tragedy that Birthed Resilience

The year 2012 marked a devastating turn in Sandler’s life. His son Jonathan and grandchildren Arié and Gabriel were brutally killed in a terrorist attack at the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse. This heartbreaking incident did not break Sandler. Instead, it ignited in him a relentless pursuit for justice, remembrance, and education.

The Legacy of Samuel Sandler

Together with his wife Myriam, Sandler dedicated the years following the attack to seeking justice for their loved ones and all victims of terrorism. He became an emblematic figure in preserving the memory of victims, embodying dignity and resilience in the face of adversity. His efforts included participating in educational initiatives and advocating for the establishment of a terrorism memorial museum. He lived by the belief that forgetting victims is tantamount to a second death. This conviction fueled his relentless pursuit of preserving the memory of all those lost to terrorism.

Tributes have poured in for Sandler, with political and religious leaders acknowledging his tireless fight against terrorism and his just and wise words. The President of France and his wife have offered their condolences to Sandler’s family, recognizing his dignity, courage, and ideals.

Samuel Sandler’s legacy lives on, a testament to his unwavering dedication to memory, dialogue, and justice. His life and work serve as a reminder that even in the face of the gravest tragedies, we can find the strength to continue the vital work of memory and unity.