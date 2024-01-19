Safran and GE Aerospace Kickstart Wind-Tunnel Testing for Revolutionary 'RISE' Engine

French engine manufacturer Safran, in partnership with GE Aerospace, has commenced wind-tunnel testing for its groundbreaking 'RISE' technology project, designed to create a novel jet engine for future medium-haul aircraft. The 'RISE' engine, an acronym for Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines, is projected to significantly boost fuel efficiency and cut emissions by 20% when launched around the mid-2020s.

Redefining Jet Engine Design

This innovative engine design features open, visible fan blades and will be substantially larger in diameter than current engines, virtually doubling the size to achieve higher efficiency. However, the open-bladed design raises safety concerns, particularly in handling potential blade failures, as these fan blades are not enclosed as in conventional engines. These considerations form a crucial part of the upcoming engine certification process.

Testing at Historic S1MA Wind Tunnel

Safran displayed a one-fifth scale model of the 'Open Fan' concept for testing at the historic S1MA wind tunnel located in the French Alps. This facility, entirely powered by hydroelectricity, has a rich history, having tested significant aircraft models such as the Concorde and Airbus A380. Interestingly, it was originally built using plans and materials seized from Nazi Germany after World War II.

Continued Operation Despite Challenges

Despite facing the threat of closure due to structural subsidence, the tunnel continues to function, thanks to investments from French and European sources. CFM, a joint venture between Safran and GE Aerospace, is the world's largest jet engine producer by volume. It is the exclusive engine supplier for Boeing's 737 MAX and competes with Pratt & Whitney, a unit of Raytheon Technologies, for engine contracts on the Airbus A320neo.