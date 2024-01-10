en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Rimini Street Shines Again as a Great Place to Work, Earns Accolade in France

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:08 am EST
Rimini Street Shines Again as a Great Place to Work, Earns Accolade in France

Rimini Street, a global titan in enterprise software products and services, has once again been honored as a Great Place to Work in France, adding another feather to its cap of similar accolades across regions such as Australia/New Zealand, India, Israel, Japan, Korea, and Singapore. Further raising its prestige, Rimini Street also found a spot in the Top 50 of India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM, underlining the company’s relentless commitment to building a culture of innovation, collaboration, and inclusivity.

Rimini Street’s Consistent Performance

The Great Place to Work Certification, considered the gold standard for workplace excellence, is based on extensive surveys spanning over three decades and involving over 100 million employees worldwide. Earning this certification for the second consecutive year in France, UK, and the USA underscores Rimini Street’s consistent performance and dedication to its team.

A Culture Rooted in Trust and Diversity

Speaking about the recognition, Seth Ravin, President and CEO of Rimini Street, attributed the success to the company’s ethos of trust and the rich, diverse experiences that its team brings to the table. In France, Rimini Street employees expressed an overwhelming sense of work pride, with the company scoring over 90% in areas such as team cohesion, pride, justice, leadership behavior, corporate image, and engagement index.

Striving for Excellence

Reflecting on the company’s achievement, Brian Almas, Senior Vice President of Global Human Resources at Rimini Street, emphasized their continuous strive to create an environment where excellence is a standard practice. This approach not only benefits the company and its clients, but also its colleagues and the larger community. Rimini Street’s people-centric approach and exceptional talent pool are instrumental to its continued growth and success, making it a symbol of a truly Great Place to Work.

0
Business France International Relations
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
18 seconds ago
Yo Mama's Foods Launches New Product Catering to Dietary Restrictions
In a move that marks a win for health-conscious consumers, Yo Mama’s Foods has debuted a new product in their pasta sauce range, the Sensitive Marinara. This new addition is designed to cater to individuals with dietary restrictions, particularly those on low-FODMAP diets or who have sensitivities to alliums like onions and garlic. Accommodating Dietary
Yo Mama's Foods Launches New Product Catering to Dietary Restrictions
Jeffery W. Yabuki Takes Charge as InvestCloud's New Chairman and CEO
4 mins ago
Jeffery W. Yabuki Takes Charge as InvestCloud's New Chairman and CEO
Psychological Safety in the Workplace: A Key to Employee Retention and Motivation
4 mins ago
Psychological Safety in the Workplace: A Key to Employee Retention and Motivation
Taylor Devices Reports Increased Earnings and Record Order Backlog for FY24
1 min ago
Taylor Devices Reports Increased Earnings and Record Order Backlog for FY24
Cashless South Africa: A Comprehensive Look at the Debate
2 mins ago
Cashless South Africa: A Comprehensive Look at the Debate
Envelope Paper Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2027: A Shift Towards Sustainability and Innovation
2 mins ago
Envelope Paper Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2027: A Shift Towards Sustainability and Innovation
Latest Headlines
World News
Jordan Peterson Challenges Celebrities Over Political Speeches at Awards
18 seconds
Jordan Peterson Challenges Celebrities Over Political Speeches at Awards
Jordan Peterson Calls Out Celebrities' Political Speeches on Piers Morgan's Talk TV
23 seconds
Jordan Peterson Calls Out Celebrities' Political Speeches on Piers Morgan's Talk TV
Socceroos in the Asian Cup: A Mix of Optimism and Uncertainty
1 min
Socceroos in the Asian Cup: A Mix of Optimism and Uncertainty
Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia: A Legacy of Service and Empowerment
3 mins
Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia: A Legacy of Service and Empowerment
Adelaide International 1 Tennis: A Showcase of Triumph, Ambition, and Willpower
3 mins
Adelaide International 1 Tennis: A Showcase of Triumph, Ambition, and Willpower
AIK Solna Rejects Bayern Munich's Bid for Young Prodigy Jonah Kusi-Asare
3 mins
AIK Solna Rejects Bayern Munich's Bid for Young Prodigy Jonah Kusi-Asare
NBA, FFBB, and LNB Unveil Initiatives to Boost Youth Basketball in France
3 mins
NBA, FFBB, and LNB Unveil Initiatives to Boost Youth Basketball in France
White Evangelicals' Unwavering Support for Trump: A Paradox Unraveled
3 mins
White Evangelicals' Unwavering Support for Trump: A Paradox Unraveled
GyroGlove: A Technological Marvel Stabilizing Parkinson's Tremors
5 mins
GyroGlove: A Technological Marvel Stabilizing Parkinson's Tremors
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app