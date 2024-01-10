Rimini Street Shines Again as a Great Place to Work, Earns Accolade in France

Rimini Street, a global titan in enterprise software products and services, has once again been honored as a Great Place to Work in France, adding another feather to its cap of similar accolades across regions such as Australia/New Zealand, India, Israel, Japan, Korea, and Singapore. Further raising its prestige, Rimini Street also found a spot in the Top 50 of India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM, underlining the company’s relentless commitment to building a culture of innovation, collaboration, and inclusivity.

Rimini Street’s Consistent Performance

The Great Place to Work Certification, considered the gold standard for workplace excellence, is based on extensive surveys spanning over three decades and involving over 100 million employees worldwide. Earning this certification for the second consecutive year in France, UK, and the USA underscores Rimini Street’s consistent performance and dedication to its team.

A Culture Rooted in Trust and Diversity

Speaking about the recognition, Seth Ravin, President and CEO of Rimini Street, attributed the success to the company’s ethos of trust and the rich, diverse experiences that its team brings to the table. In France, Rimini Street employees expressed an overwhelming sense of work pride, with the company scoring over 90% in areas such as team cohesion, pride, justice, leadership behavior, corporate image, and engagement index.

Striving for Excellence

Reflecting on the company’s achievement, Brian Almas, Senior Vice President of Global Human Resources at Rimini Street, emphasized their continuous strive to create an environment where excellence is a standard practice. This approach not only benefits the company and its clients, but also its colleagues and the larger community. Rimini Street’s people-centric approach and exceptional talent pool are instrumental to its continued growth and success, making it a symbol of a truly Great Place to Work.