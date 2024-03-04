Reviving Cinéma La Clef: Squatters Turn Derelict Paris Cinema into Cultural Hub

In a bold move that combines activism with cinema, the Cinéma La Clef Revival Collective in Paris has breathed new life into an abandoned movie theater, turning it into a thriving community space. This group of squatters took over the defunct La Clef cinema, a relic of the 1970s, in 2019, aiming to challenge the city's gentrification and the practices of landlords eager for redevelopment. Their initiative not only salvages a piece of Parisian cultural heritage but also offers a powerful critique of modern real estate dynamics.

The Birth of Cinéma La Clef Revival

La Clef cinema, once a popular movie house, was shuttered in 2015 when its owners decided to sell the property, potentially for redevelopment. The Cinéma La Clef Revival Collective saw an opportunity in the abandoned structure to both preserve a cultural institution and protest against the displacement caused by gentrification. By breaking into the derelict building and refurbishing it, they have created a unique space that hosts a variety of films, especially those focusing on the themes of squatting and resistance.

A New Community Space

Since taking over, La Clef Revival has evolved into more than just a cinema; it's a community hub where people gather to watch films, discuss social issues, and celebrate the arts. The collective meticulously curates their screenings, focusing on squat-centric films like 'Occupied Cinema' and 'Winstanley,' alongside other selections that critique capitalist conventions. This initiative has not only revived a piece of Parisian heritage but has also sparked a conversation around the importance of accessible cultural spaces in urban environments.

Looking Ahead

The future of Cinéma La Clef Revival remains uncertain due to the precarious nature of squatting and the potential legal challenges from property developers. However, the collective's success in creating a vibrant community space highlights the power of grassroots movements in challenging exclusionary practices and the commodification of urban spaces. As cities around the world grapple with gentrification and the loss of cultural sites, the story of La Clef Revival offers a beacon of hope and a model for preserving community heritage against the odds.