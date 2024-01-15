Reunion Island under Strict Lockdown as Tropical Storm Belal Approaches

In the early hours of Monday, residents of France’s Reunion Island woke up to a Violet-Level alert, the highest level of emergency, announced by the local authorities. An imminent tropical storm named Belal, looming 200 kilometers northwest of the island, forced the island’s entire population, including emergency services, into a stringent lockdown.

Belal: A Brewing Storm

The tropical storm, which is predicted to intensify into an ‘intense tropical cyclone’, prompted authorities to issue a warning of winds that could surpass 200 km/h on the coast and 250 km/h in the highlands. French President Emmanuel Macron appealed to the island’s 870,000 residents to heed these safety measures and remain indoors at all costs. In a bid to avert a potential catastrophe, Reunion Island’s main airport suspended all flight operations, grounding all inbound and outbound flights until further notice.

Preparations and Precautions

In anticipation of the storm, the island’s residents were advised to stockpile essential commodities, including food and water, and to secure any loose objects that could pose a danger during the storm. To manage the potential crisis, six emergency health centers were set up, in addition to 142 accommodation centers for those vulnerable to flooding. The island’s authorities took a series of precautionary measures, including the fortification of infrastructure and the removal of potential projectiles, to minimize damage during the storm.

Historical References and Anticipated Impact

The last significant cyclone to hit Reunion Island was in 2014, but the authorities drew parallels with Cyclone Jenny from 1962. The deadly storm serves as a stark reminder of the potential danger and devastation that Belal could bring. As the island braces for the storm’s impact, the focus remains on safety, compliance with lockdown measures, and preparedness to mitigate the potential devastation.