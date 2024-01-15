en English
France

Reunion Island Residents Ordered Indoors as Cyclone Belal Approaches

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:50 am EST
Reunion Island Residents Ordered Indoors as Cyclone Belal Approaches

As the menacing Cyclone Belal closes in on Reunion Island, a French territory in the Indian Ocean, the island’s residents have been ordered to take shelter. The highest level of storm alert, the violet-level, has been sounded, warranting a stringent lockdown for all inhabitants, including emergency services. This lockdown is expected to span 36 hours, lasting until Tuesday morning. With a population of close to 870,000 individuals, the island’s inhabitants have been counseled to amass food and water in anticipation of the storm’s arrival on Sunday night.

French Administration’s Response

French President Emmanuel Macron has taken to social media to urge citizens to exercise caution and remain indoors. The French government has vowed to mobilize its resources in support of the local community. The memory of the last significant cyclone that lashed the island in 2014 is still fresh in the minds of the residents. Moreover, authorities are reminding people of the grave impact of Cyclone Jenny in 1962 to underline the potential hazards that Cyclone Belal could unleash.

The Threat of Cyclone Belal

At present, the storm is labeled as a ‘strong tropical storm’ but there are fears that it may escalate into an ‘intense tropical cyclone’ as it approaches the island. Consequently, there’s a possibility of winds surpassing 200 km/h along the coast and crossing 250 km/h in the highlands. Such conditions could lead to extensive damage.

Preventive Measures

Several measures are being implemented to safeguard the community and infrastructure. These include suspending flight operations at the main airport and readying local businesses for the approaching storm. Approximately twenty homeless individuals in Saint-Denis have been relocated to a shelter for their safety.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

