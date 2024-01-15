en English
France

Reunion Island on High Alert as Tropical Storm Belal Approaches

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
Residents of Reunion Island, a French territory in the Indian Ocean, are under the highest level of storm alert, known as the violet-level, as they brace for the impending Tropical Storm Belal. Local authorities issued a directive for the island’s population of approximately 870,000 to stay indoors, stock up on food and water, and prepare for a 36-hour confinement period lasting until Tuesday morning.

Storm Alert Issued

The severe weather alert, which also extends to emergency services, was issued on Sunday night with the storm expected to hit the island on the same day. French President Emmanuel Macron took to social media to caution residents to remain inside while assuring them of the state’s mobilization to provide support. The intensity of the approaching storm has sparked concerns, with some drawing comparisons to the deadly Cyclone Jenny that hit in 1962. The last significant cyclone to cause damage to the island was in 2014.

Preparations Underway

Meteorologists forecast that Belal, currently categorized as a strong tropical storm, might escalate to an intense tropical cyclone by Monday. It is expected that wind speeds may exceed 200 km/h on the coast and reach up to 250 km/h in highland areas. Preparations are being taken across the island to mitigate the impact of the storm. The main airport has suspended flights, and local businesses are taking necessary precautions. Shelters for the homeless have been set up to provide a safe haven during the turbulent weather.

Potential Impact of Belal

Residents have been advised to prepare for power and water cuts, possible flooding, and to seek shelter under sturdy furniture when the storm hits. The island’s top administrator has warned of potential flood surges at levels unseen for a century. With the threat of an ocean storm surge of six meters and heavy rain, residents are stocking up on water, food, and first-aid kits. Some are also taking precautions to protect their crops from the storm. As Cyclone Belal approaches, the island remains on high alert, with authorities emphasizing the importance of adhering to safety guidelines.

France Weather
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

