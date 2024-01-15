en English
France

Reunion Island on High Alert as Tropical Storm Belal Approaches

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:07 am EST
In the early hours of January 14, 2024, a shroud of heightened apprehension descended upon France’s Reunion Island as Tropical Storm Belal lurked ominously on the horizon. The local authorities, predicting a potential escalation into an intense tropical cyclone, declared a state of emergency and issued a Violet-Level alert. This alert, the highest level attainable, instituted a strict lockdown, prohibiting all activity on the island until further notice.

Preparation and Precaution

With destructive winds projected to exceed 200 km/h on the coast and rise to a staggering 250 km/h in the highlands, residents were urged to fortify their homes and stockpile essential commodities. The urgency of the situation was underscored by French President Emmanuel Macron, who advised the islanders to remain indoors for their safety. The last significant cyclone to strike the island occurred a decade ago in 2014, but authorities referenced Cyclone Jenny from 1962 to illustrate the potential peril.

Emergency Measures in Place

In anticipation of the impending cyclone, precautionary measures were swiftly implemented across the island. Balconies and gardens were cleared of loose objects, shopkeepers secured signs, and all flight operations at the island’s main airport were suspended. Furthermore, six emergency health centers were established, ready to provide immediate medical attention, and 142 accommodation centers were set up to offer refuge to those at risk of flooding.

Island on Lockdown

As the Violet-Level alert came into effect, the island morphed into a ghost town, with every corner echoing the silent yet forceful call for safety. Local businesses and residents took extensive steps to secure their properties against the impending storm, bracing themselves for the lockdown expected to lift only by Tuesday morning. Despite the palpable tension, the collective spirit of resilience and preparedness shone through, underscoring the islanders’ determination to weather the storm.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

