France

Reunion Island on High Alert as Tropical Storm Belal Approaches

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:52 pm EST
In the face of impending disaster, Reunion Island, a French territory in the Indian Ocean, braces for the arrival of Tropical Storm Belal, now progressively intensifying into a potentially devastating cyclone. The authorities raised the storm alert to its highest level, violet, on early Monday, warning the island’s approximately 870,000 residents to prepare for the worst, stock up on essential supplies, and stay indoors until Tuesday morning.

President Macron’s Call to Action

Amid this escalating crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron urged the island’s people to adhere to safety guidelines. In a series of social media posts, he reassured them, emphasizing the state’s mobilization to support them during the storm. The president’s call to action comes as the island prepares for what could be its most significant cyclone since 2014.

Storm Belal: A Looming Threat

The current storm, Belal, is projected to evolve into an ‘intense tropical cyclone’ as it sweeps over the island. Meteo France, the country’s weather service, warns that wind speeds could surpass 200 km/h along the coast and potentially exceed 250 km/h in the highlands. These gale-force winds carry the potential for extensive damage, prompting the island’s residents to take necessary precautions.

Emergency Measures and Preparations

In response to the impending threat, services across the island have been suspended. The main airport has halted flight operations, and in the capital, Saint-Denis, emergency measures are underway. These include providing shelter to the city’s homeless, further exemplifying the island’s commitment to protect its residents during this crisis.

As the people of Reunion Island face the impending cyclone Belal, they remain hopeful, resilient, and prepared. The island’s preparedness and the mobilization of support from the state stand as a testament to human determination in the face of nature’s fury.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

