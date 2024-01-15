Reunion Island Braces for Tropical Storm Belal Amid State of Lockdown

On January 14, 2024, the entire Reunion Island, a French territory in the Indian Ocean, was plunged into a standstill as authorities issued a Violet-Level alert, the highest possible, in anticipation of Tropical Storm Belal. The alert mandated a strict lockdown, inhibiting all movement on the island, including emergency services. The island’s 870,000 residents, including business owners and the homeless population, were advised to stock up on food and water, secure their properties, and remain indoors for an expected duration of 36 hours.

Preemptive Measures in the Face of Belal

Residents took to securing objects on balconies and gardens, while shopkeepers were seen removing signs susceptible to storm damage. The storm, located 200 kilometers northwest of Reunion as of Sunday afternoon, had the potential to intensify into an “intense tropical cyclone” as it approached the island. French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the island’s residents via social media, urging them to stay safe indoors.

Historical Parallels and Warnings

The authorities drew parallels between the expected impact of Belal and Cyclone Jenny, which caused significant damage in 1962. To further prepare for the storm, flight operations at the island’s main airport were suspended. Meteo France, the national meteorological service, issued warnings of potentially destructive winds exceeding 200 km/h on the coast and 250 km/h in the highlands.

Emergency Preparations and Community Efforts

Emergency health centers and accommodation shelters were established for those requiring assistance and in case of flooding. Local business owners took measures to secure their properties, while efforts were made to shelter the homeless population. The residents of Reunion Island, facing the impending storm, showcased their resilience and collective spirit in the face of adversity, embodying a community prepared to weather the storm together.