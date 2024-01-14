Reunion Island Braces for Tropical Storm Belal: A Community Prepares for the Storm

Tropical Storm Belal, rapidly gaining momentum over the Indian Ocean, is poised to lay siege to Reunion Island, a French territory. With the clock ticking down to 8 pm on Sunday, the island’s roughly 870,000 residents are bracing for an intense 36-hour weather ordeal that stretches into Tuesday morning. The stakes rise as the storm threatens to morph into an intense tropical cyclone by Monday, with Meteo France sounding the alarm of potentially devastating winds exceeding 200 km/h along the coast and potentially surpassing 250 km/h in the highlands.

Island on High Alert

Reunion Island’s main airport has already hit the pause button on flights, signaling the gravity of the impending tempest. The French President, Emmanuel Macron, has turned to social media, cautioning residents to take refuge indoors and strictly adhere to safety measures. The authorities are also making efforts to secure property and provide shelter for the homeless in Saint-Denis, the island’s capital. With the ghost of Cyclone Jenny from 1962 looming large, the authorities are leaving no stone unturned to underscore the potential dangers of Belal, the last significant cyclone to strike the island being in 2014.

Community Rallies Together

As the storm hovers ominously over the horizon, the island’s community is rallying together, taking necessary steps to mitigate potential damage. Residents are stocking up on food and water, preparing to sustain themselves for the anticipated duration of the storm. Business owners are securing loose objects that could become hazardous projectiles in the high winds. The island’s agricultural sector is on high alert, with concerns escalating about the potential impact of the storm on crops and livestock.

Bracing for the Impact

In the face of the approaching tempest, the residents of Reunion Island are displaying remarkable resilience and a sense of community. The island may be on the brink of a severe weather event, but the people are standing together, prepared to weather the storm. As preparations continue and the island braces for the impact of Tropical Storm Belal, the world watches, hoping for the best possible outcome.