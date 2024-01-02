en English
Asia

Rebound and Resilience: The Changing Landscape of Global Tourism

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:53 pm EST
Rebound and Resilience: The Changing Landscape of Global Tourism

The global tourism industry, battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, is witnessing a potent resurgence. As travel restrictions ease, a retaliatory travel phenomenon is manifesting, with previously inaccessible destinations experiencing a surge in tourism. However, the financial toll of the pandemic has compelled some cities and tourist spots to contemplate closure or visitor limitations.

The Changing Face of Iconic Destinations

Paris’s renowned ‘Lady of the Pipes’, the Pompidou Center, is temporarily closing its doors for renovations until 2030. In the interim, art enthusiasts can explore other Parisian museums like the Palais de Tokyo and the Musée du Quai Branly. Meanwhile, Brussels plans to open a similar museum by 2025.

Disneyland’s Splash Mountain, scrutinized for its racially insensitive content, is undergoing a rebranding to ‘Tiana’s Adventure’. Disney fans looking for fresh adventures can visit the company’s newer parks in Asia, including Hong Kong Disneyland’s recently introduced Frozen-themed land.

The ‘Phantom of the Opera’ in New York City ended its historic 35-year run. Simultaneously, the Park Hyatt Tokyo is set for renovations, marking its thirtieth anniversary. Notably, the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris is being meticulously restored to its original form after a significant fire in 2019, notwithstanding debates on modernizing the structure.

Resilience and Innovation in the Travel Industry

Beyond the physical transformations, the travel industry is also undergoing a digital evolution. Technology, encompassing biometric scanning and AI, is central to the industry’s recovery and anticipated to drive further innovations in 2024. Sustainability is a primary focus, with efforts to decarbonize air transport by 2050 aligning with the increasing consumer demand for sustainable travel options.

International arrivals achieved 85-90% of pre-pandemic levels in 2023, demonstrating resilience in the face of adversity. The Philippines, for instance, recorded 5,450,557 international tourist arrivals in 2023, surpassing targets, and generated an estimated PHP482.54 billion in international tourism revenue.

Emerging Trends and Future Outlook

Looking ahead, the global tourism landscape is expected to evolve further in 2024. Emphasis on cultural experiences, nostalgic travels, off-grid travel, budget-friendly trips, and explorations to newer locales are burgeoning trends. Countries like Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Indonesia are witnessing significant recovery rates and growth in foreign tourist arrivals.

The UNWTO forecasts that international tourism arrivals in 2024 could reach 80-95% of pre-pandemic levels. This resurgence is partly attributed to visa-free arrangements with countries like Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Malaysia, encouraging a surge in interest.

However, the industry’s revitalization must be sustainable, as emphasized by Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno. Tourism taxes, like the new levy for visitors to overcrowded Venice starting in 2024, are increasingly being used worldwide to address overtourism, enhance local infrastructure, and protect the environment.

This year promises a vibrant tapestry of change and recovery for the global tourism industry. Amid the shifting sands of iconic destinations and the digital revolution, the industry is poised for a resilient, sustainable future.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

