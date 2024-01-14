en English
France

Rapid Modification of French SCALP-EG Missile for Ukrainian Bombers: A Feat of Engineering and Agility

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:12 am EST
Rapid Modification of French SCALP-EG Missile for Ukrainian Bombers: A Feat of Engineering and Agility

In an exemplary display of engineering prowess and decision-making agility, the French SCALP-EG cruise missile has been swiftly modified for compatibility with Ukrainian Su-24M bombers. This rapid adaptation, a process that would conventionally span years, took mere weeks to accomplish, thanks to the MBDA Corporation’s executive and engineering teams.

SCALP-EG: A Missile of Many Roles

The SCALP-EG missile is not a stranger to modifications. Originally designed for mounting on aircraft, the missile was adapted for naval use as the MdCN for frigates and submarines. This adaptation was a response to France being denied the purchase of Tomahawk missiles from the U.S. in 1998. The homegrown MdCN missile, operational since 2015, boasts a range of 1000 km and has found a place on French Navy’s Barracuda class submarines and FREMM project frigates.

SCALP-EG in Ukraine

In 2022, Ukraine received French SCALP missiles to bolster its military capabilities. By September, Ukrainian forces reportedly utilized SCALP missiles in an attack on targets in Crimea. The mission involved 11 Su-24M bombers. Despite Russian defense systems intercepting most missiles, three struck their intended target near Verkhnesadovoye.

A Significant Achievement

This rapid modification of the SCALP-EG missile for Ukrainian bombers signifies a noteworthy triumph in both engineering and international relations. The successful integration of the missiles and their consequential utilization in military engagement, including the annihilation of the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters and the destruction of a submarine in a dry dock, demonstrates the efficacy of this collaboration.

The timeline for the integration process and the successful delivery of the missiles to the Ukrainian Air Force encapsulates a story of quick decision-making, engineering ingenuity, and military strategy, marking a significant moment in the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

France Military Ukraine
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

