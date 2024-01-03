Range Rover Unveils Lavish New Models of Velar and Evoque SUVs

Range Rover Unveils New Velar and Evoque Models

Range Rover, the epitome of luxury and style in the automotive world, has introduced the new models of the Velar and Evoque SUVs. These vehicles were put through their paces in a luxury road trip that began at the prestigious Le Royal Monceau Raffles Paris and ended at the Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa, with a stopover at Veuve Clicquot’s famed wine caves in between.

The New Velar: Dramatic Design and Power

The new Velar, with a starting price of $61,500, showcases a dramatic design that features a new grille, a floating roof, and deployable door handles. The SUV is equipped with an 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen that adds a contemporary touch to the vehicle. Under the hood, the Velar comes with a choice of a 2.0L turbocharged engine or a ‘mild hybrid’ 3.0L engine.

Evoque: Luxury and Innovation

The Evoque, starting at $49,900, has been revamped to feature the same state-of-the-art touchscreen, a new grill, and slim headlights. The vehicle now also offers new exterior colors and interior material options, including non-leather choices.

Embodying the Range Rover Legacy

According to Range Rover’s Global Product Senior Manager, Ryan Miller, these vehicles are more than just a set of wheels. They represent the brand’s lineage to the original 1970 Range Rover. Each model is a testament to the brand’s commitment to design modernity, refinement, and capability. Moreover, they are a reflection of Range Rover’s ethos of luxury and craftsmanship.