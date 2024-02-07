Raëlism Movement: A Controversial Cult and its Prophetic Leader Claude Vorilhon

In December 1973, a Frenchman named Claude Vorilhon, widely recognized as Raël, reported an encounter with extraterrestrial beings known as the Elohim. This was the beginning of a series of alleged visits that would inspire him to establish a controversial spiritual movement, Raëlism, which has weathered five decades of existence despite being designated as a cult by the French parliament in 1995.

Unearthing the Raëlian Movement

According to Vorilhon, the Elohim revealed that they were responsible for creating human life on Earth. He alleges they even took him on a tour of their home planet. His narratives have raised eyebrows, but also attracted fervent followers, leading to the creation of the Raëlian movement. This organization has faced extensive criticism in France, partly due to its financial demands from members and its antisocial rhetoric. The French National Assembly has scrutinized the movement's practices and ideologies closely.

Vorilhon's Life and Controversial Teachings

Vorilhon, who has resided in places like Quebec and Japan, derives his income through the Raëlian Foundation, separate from the movement's funds. The Raëlian movement claims to utilize donations for building an embassy to welcome the anticipated return of the Elohim to Earth. However, the group has also been accused of encouraging the sexualization of young individuals, a claim Vorilhon vehemently denies.

The movement propagates a version of sexual liberation, claiming to teach practices such as sensual meditation. This has led to concerns about consent within the organization. In the early 2000s, the Raëlian movement made news for its unverified claim of successfully cloning a human baby.

'Raël: The Alien Prophet' – A Peek into the Raëlian World

A new Netflix documentary, 'Raël: The Alien Prophet,' delves into the history and beliefs of Raëlism, seeking to understand why people join and remain in such groups. The documentary highlights that social reasons might play a more significant role in maintaining membership than the movement's doctrines themselves.