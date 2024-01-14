en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Pharrell Williams Takes Center Stage at Paris Men’s Fashion Week

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 10:02 am EST
Pharrell Williams Takes Center Stage at Paris Men’s Fashion Week

The haute couture world turned its attention towards the City of Lights this week as the long-awaited Paris Men’s Fashion Week commenced. The event, a cornerstone in the global fashion calendar, was graced by a pantheon of high-profile figures, with multi-talented musician and designer, Pharrell Williams, emerging as the main draw.

Pharrell Williams: The New Face of Luxury

The association of Pharrell Williams and Louis Vuitton, a luxury brand that recently celebrated revenue of 20 billion euros, has been the talking point of the fashion world. As the newly minted creative director, Williams is expected to bring his unique style and star power to the brand’s menswear line. This collaboration underscores a growing trend in the fashion industry: the fusion of celebrity culture and high fashion.

Balmain Returns and Others Opt Out

While Louis Vuitton basked in the limelight, other renowned brands also made headlines. Balmain, a brand synonymous with luxury and opulence, marked its triumphant return to menswear shows. However, a few brands chose to step away from the official calendar, indicating a shift in traditional industry practices and the ever-evolving nature of fashion shows.

Setting the Stage for Haute Couture Week

As Paris Men’s Fashion Week unfolds, it sets a vibrant stage for the upcoming haute couture week and other global fashion shows. The event, a showcase for the latest collections from top-tier designers, serves as a bellwether for future trends, and its influence extends far beyond the runways of Paris.

0
Fashion France
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

comment avatar

Pharrell Williams Takes Center Stage at Paris Men’s Fashion Week - GlammLife

· 15 mins ago

[…] Read More […]

Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
2 mins ago
Daisy Lowe Cheered for Nephew at Football Match, Reflects on Motherhood
Daisy Lowe, the 34-year-old model, recently attended a football game in Los Angeles along with her nine-month-old daughter Ivy and father, Gavin Rossdale. The purpose of the outing was to support Gavin’s son, Kingston Rossdale, who was participating in the match. Interestingly, Kingston’s mother and Gavin’s ex-wife, Gwen Stefani, also witnessed the match albeit from
Daisy Lowe Cheered for Nephew at Football Match, Reflects on Motherhood
Jenner Sisters' Playful Comparison Game Amid Kylie's New Romance Excitement
2 hours ago
Jenner Sisters' Playful Comparison Game Amid Kylie's New Romance Excitement
Federico Cina's Fall 2024 Collection: A Viral Blend of Drama and Minimalist Design
2 hours ago
Federico Cina's Fall 2024 Collection: A Viral Blend of Drama and Minimalist Design
Best Shampoos for Curly Hair: A Comprehensive Review
1 hour ago
Best Shampoos for Curly Hair: A Comprehensive Review
The Royal Sisters: A Comparative Study on Princess Mary of Denmark and Kate Middleton
1 hour ago
The Royal Sisters: A Comparative Study on Princess Mary of Denmark and Kate Middleton
Gaurav Khanna Arrested: A Cautionary Tale of Deceit in the Modelling Industry
2 hours ago
Gaurav Khanna Arrested: A Cautionary Tale of Deceit in the Modelling Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Trish Cheatham's Remarkable Transformation: A Journey of 80 Pounds and Empowerment
53 seconds
Trish Cheatham's Remarkable Transformation: A Journey of 80 Pounds and Empowerment
Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis
3 mins
Dutton Backs Conroy for Dunkley By-Election: Spotlight on Cost of Living Crisis
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
4 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations Opener: A Look at the Challenges and Road Ahead
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
5 mins
UK Pledges Record Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
Pro-Palestine Rally in Washington D.C. Marches Towards White House
7 mins
Pro-Palestine Rally in Washington D.C. Marches Towards White House
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
9 mins
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election
Lai Ching-te's Victory: A Defiance of Beijing, A Potential Shift in Global Dynamics
10 mins
Lai Ching-te's Victory: A Defiance of Beijing, A Potential Shift in Global Dynamics
Imran Khan's PTI Begins Election Campaign With Rally in Karachi sans Iconic 'Bat' Symbol
12 mins
Imran Khan's PTI Begins Election Campaign With Rally in Karachi sans Iconic 'Bat' Symbol
NDPP President Calls for Referendum to Settle Naga Political Issue
12 mins
NDPP President Calls for Referendum to Settle Naga Political Issue
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
16 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app