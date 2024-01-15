en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

Persistent Inversac Phenomenon in Thau Basin Amid Bangladesh’s Waterlogging Crisis

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
Persistent Inversac Phenomenon in Thau Basin Amid Bangladesh’s Waterlogging Crisis

On the night of October 17 to 18, 2023, the Thau basin witnessed a natural event known as the inversac phenomenon. This marks the eighth occurrence of such an event since it was first recorded in 1967. The phenomenon involves the intrusion of saltwater into the freshwater aquifer via the Vise source, disrupting the natural balance.

Significant Rainfall Deficit Worsens Situation

Despite receiving approximately 100 millimeters of rainfall on January 10 and 11, the phenomenon shows no signs of abating. An alarmingly dry year in 2023 has led to a significant rainfall deficit, contributing to the persistence of the inversac phenomenon. The Syndicat Mixte du Bassin de Thau (SMBT) reported that an estimated 220 liters of saltwater per second are still intruding into the aquifer. Experts believe that more rainfall events are crucial to reverse the situation.

Previous Successful Reversal

The last successful reversal of the inversac phenomenon occurred on March 14, 2022. This followed a substantial downpour of 200 millimeters of water within 24 hours, which put an end to a seventeen-month-long inversac event. The recent rains have contributed to recharging the soil, but they have not been sufficient to halt the ongoing saltwater intrusion.

Waterlogging Issues in Bangladesh’s South West Coastal Region

Simultaneously, the south west coastal region of Bangladesh is grappling with waterlogging issues. Since the 80s, these issues have affected 10 to 15 lakh people annually. Initially, Tidal River Management (TRM) was successful in resolving the problem. However, it had to be discontinued due to social issues. The construction of coastal embankments has further exacerbated waterlogging issues in certain areas.

Challenges and Conflicts Surrounding TRM

While TRM is considered an environment-friendly, cost-effective, and socially acceptable solution, it faces challenges in implementation. The Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 aims to address these long-term issues caused by shrimp and fish farming, and the lack of water flow from upstream and other canals and creeks. However, TRM is not without controversy. Some oppose it due to disruptions in fish farming, while others support it for its benefits to crop cultivation.

0
France
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
6 mins ago
Atos Names Paul Saleh as New CEO Amid Ongoing Company Struggles
In a pivotal shift, French technology giant Atos has announced the appointment of Paul Saleh as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This change comes amidst a somewhat turbulent time for the company as it forecasts a slight miss in its free cash flow target for the second half of the year. Leadership transition at
Atos Names Paul Saleh as New CEO Amid Ongoing Company Struggles
Sydney's Totti's and Parisian Totti: An Uncanny Culinary Coincidence
1 hour ago
Sydney's Totti's and Parisian Totti: An Uncanny Culinary Coincidence
Midi Libre's New Podcast 'Graine De Champions' Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics
2 hours ago
Midi Libre's New Podcast 'Graine De Champions' Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics
BOGART Group Acquires 'Rose et Marius', Aims for Further Expansion
36 mins ago
BOGART Group Acquires 'Rose et Marius', Aims for Further Expansion
Xilam Animation's Series Score Big on Netflix and Global TV
56 mins ago
Xilam Animation's Series Score Big on Netflix and Global TV
Terence Atmane's Heartbreaking Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Start and a Painful End
1 hour ago
Terence Atmane's Heartbreaking Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Start and a Painful End
Latest Headlines
World News
Angelo Mathews Criticises Former Selection Panel, Eyes T20 World Cup
18 seconds
Angelo Mathews Criticises Former Selection Panel, Eyes T20 World Cup
Digital Transformation in Healthcare: A Double-Edged Sword
46 seconds
Digital Transformation in Healthcare: A Double-Edged Sword
The Importance of Hydration in Hot Weather: Health Experts Weigh In
1 min
The Importance of Hydration in Hot Weather: Health Experts Weigh In
Bill Belichick: An NFL Legend Charts His Next Course
1 min
Bill Belichick: An NFL Legend Charts His Next Course
Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's Royal Tour to Boost Development in Musandam Governorate
2 mins
Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's Royal Tour to Boost Development in Musandam Governorate
Amazon Sale 2024: Top-Brand Water Purifiers at Up to 50% Off
4 mins
Amazon Sale 2024: Top-Brand Water Purifiers at Up to 50% Off
Australian Open 2024: Uncomfortable Seating Arrangement for Judds
4 mins
Australian Open 2024: Uncomfortable Seating Arrangement for Judds
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
5 mins
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
6 mins
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
6 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app