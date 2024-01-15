Persistent Inversac Phenomenon in Thau Basin Amid Bangladesh’s Waterlogging Crisis

On the night of October 17 to 18, 2023, the Thau basin witnessed a natural event known as the inversac phenomenon. This marks the eighth occurrence of such an event since it was first recorded in 1967. The phenomenon involves the intrusion of saltwater into the freshwater aquifer via the Vise source, disrupting the natural balance.

Significant Rainfall Deficit Worsens Situation

Despite receiving approximately 100 millimeters of rainfall on January 10 and 11, the phenomenon shows no signs of abating. An alarmingly dry year in 2023 has led to a significant rainfall deficit, contributing to the persistence of the inversac phenomenon. The Syndicat Mixte du Bassin de Thau (SMBT) reported that an estimated 220 liters of saltwater per second are still intruding into the aquifer. Experts believe that more rainfall events are crucial to reverse the situation.

Previous Successful Reversal

The last successful reversal of the inversac phenomenon occurred on March 14, 2022. This followed a substantial downpour of 200 millimeters of water within 24 hours, which put an end to a seventeen-month-long inversac event. The recent rains have contributed to recharging the soil, but they have not been sufficient to halt the ongoing saltwater intrusion.

Waterlogging Issues in Bangladesh’s South West Coastal Region

Simultaneously, the south west coastal region of Bangladesh is grappling with waterlogging issues. Since the 80s, these issues have affected 10 to 15 lakh people annually. Initially, Tidal River Management (TRM) was successful in resolving the problem. However, it had to be discontinued due to social issues. The construction of coastal embankments has further exacerbated waterlogging issues in certain areas.

Challenges and Conflicts Surrounding TRM

While TRM is considered an environment-friendly, cost-effective, and socially acceptable solution, it faces challenges in implementation. The Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100 aims to address these long-term issues caused by shrimp and fish farming, and the lack of water flow from upstream and other canals and creeks. However, TRM is not without controversy. Some oppose it due to disruptions in fish farming, while others support it for its benefits to crop cultivation.