Pascal Delannoy Appointed New Archbishop of Strasbourg Amid Diocese's Governance Crisis

Pope Francis has appointed Pascal Delannoy as the new Archbishop of Strasbourg, filling a vacancy and addressing the diocese's recent turmoil. Delannoy, previously the Bishop of Saint-Denis, is recognized for his moderate approach and alignment with Pope Francis's vision. His installation is scheduled for April 21, 2024, at Strasbourg Cathedral, marking a new chapter for the archdiocese plagued by governance issues and an authoritarian leadership style under former Archbishop Luc Ravel. The unique governance of Strasbourg, stemming from a 1801 concordat and influenced by its Franco-German heritage, adds complexity to Delannoy's mission.

A Historical Perspective on the Archdiocese's Governance

The Archdiocese of Strasbourg, with a legacy dating back to the 4th century, has faced significant challenges in recent years. An apostolic visitation in June 2022, ordered by Pope Francis, highlighted concerns over the pastoral health under Ravel's 'very authoritarian' leadership. The acceptance of Ravel's resignation by both the Pope and French President Emmanuel Macron underscores the unique power-sharing agreement between the Vatican and France, a remnant of the 1801 concordat. This agreement, still in effect in Alsace, illustrates the complex relationship between church and state in the region, further complicated by its historical Franco-German mix.

Addressing Past Challenges and Future Directions

The resignation of Auxiliary Bishop Gilles Reithinger in February 2024, amid health concerns and accusations of failing to report abuse cases, adds to the archdiocese's tumultuous recent history. Delannoy's appointment comes at a critical time, as the diocese seeks stability and healing. His background as a chartered accountant and his significant roles within the French Bishops' Conference have prepared him for the multifaceted challenges of governance, pastoral care, and healing within the diocese. Delannoy's reputation for accessibility and moderation, closely aligned with Pope Francis's pastoral approach, promises a hopeful future for the Archdiocese of Strasbourg.

Looking Ahead: Delannoy's Installation and Expectations

As the diocese prepares for Delannoy's installation at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Strasbourg, there is a palpable sense of anticipation and optimism. His leadership style, marked by calmness, wisdom, and a peacemaking approach, is expected to foster unity and stability. Delannoy's challenges include addressing the governance issues that have plagued the archdiocese, healing the wounds inflicted by past leadership, and navigating the unique ecclesiastical governance of Alsace. His tenure as the 107th Archbishop of Strasbourg is poised to be a pivotal moment in the archdiocese's history, with the potential to shape its future direction and restore faith in its governance.